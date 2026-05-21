This, This, and This Will Make Jeans and a Tank Top Look Expensive, Not Basic

Here at Who What Wear, we love the idea of building an outfit around wardrobe basics. Why? Because it helps us get ready faster in the morning, knowing these staples are versatile and match effortlessly. Plus, the beauty of a minimal look is that it serves as a black canvas, allowing accessories to add depth, personality, and intention. It seems we're not the only ones on board with this styling method. Blake Lively is, too, as seen in her recent outfit.
What transforms a simple jeans-and-tank outfit from everyday to something luxurious rarely has to do with the clothing alone, even though garment quality matters. It truly comes down to the styling. Thoughtful details (such as a vintage-inspired bag) add character, nostalgia, and style, creating an outfit that feels curated. A diamond tennis necklace or classic black pumps instantly sharpens the look and adds a layer of elegance. Remember, though, elevating your basics isn't about excess but about carefully chosen finishing touches.
Keep scrolling to shop the best black jeans and black tank tops, as well as Lively-inspired accessories to pair with them.
Shop Black Tank Tops and Black Jeans
ZARA
Ribbed Tank Top
Stocking up on the black and the white.
Levi's
Low Loose Women's Jeans
Approved by fashion editors.
Cotton Citizen
The Mykonos Tank Top
Style this with jeans or a bikini and shorts.
Citizens of Humanity
Caia High Rise Straight Jeans
Designed for everyday ease.
Shop Tennis Necklaces, Shoulder Bags, and Pumps
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Every fashion insider knows that Sam Edelman's Hazel pumps are as fail-proof as they come.
FWRD Renew
Fendi Floral Embroidered Baguette Bag
Re-create Lively's look with this secondhand Fendi Baguette.
Nordstrom
Demi Fine Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace
You deserve to treat yourself to something luxe.
Tony Bianco
Baz Slingbacks
You'll get a lot of wear out of these.
SAVETTE
Symmetry Trapeze Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette's new shoulder bag is all I can think about.
Dorsey
Kate Rivière Necklace
Dorsey is the jewelry brand that every chic dresser is coveting right now.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
The elongated toes will create a very flattering look.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Filo Bag
This also comes in butter yellow and baby pink.
Alexa Leigh
Everyday Tennis Necklace
It's called the Everyday Tennis Necklace for a reason.