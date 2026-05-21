This, This, and This Will Make Jeans and a Tank Top Look Expensive, Not Basic

Follow Blake Lively's lead and elevate your jeans-and-tank outfits with these three wardrobe essentials.

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Blake wears a trench coat, a black tee, and black jeans.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Here at Who What Wear, we love the idea of building an outfit around wardrobe basics. Why? Because it helps us get ready faster in the morning, knowing these staples are versatile and match effortlessly. Plus, the beauty of a minimal look is that it serves as a black canvas, allowing accessories to add depth, personality, and intention. It seems we're not the only ones on board with this styling method. Blake Lively is, too, as seen in her recent outfit.

While out in New York City celebrating Fendi's new Baguette 26424 Re-Edition, first unveiled in Maria Grazia Chiuri's F/W 26 collection, Lively was spotted in a classic yet sophisticated outfit. The look centered on black straight-leg jeans and a black tank top. She styled those two pieces with a beige trench coat slung over her shoulders. Then, to accessorize, she chose a black embellished Fendi Baguette bag, a tennis necklace, and black pointed-toe pumps.

Blake wears a trench coat, black tank, black jeans, black pumps, and a black fendi baguette bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Fendi bag

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What transforms a simple jeans-and-tank outfit from everyday to something luxurious rarely has to do with the clothing alone, even though garment quality matters. It truly comes down to the styling. Thoughtful details (such as a vintage-inspired bag) add character, nostalgia, and style, creating an outfit that feels curated. A diamond tennis necklace or classic black pumps instantly sharpens the look and adds a layer of elegance. Remember, though, elevating your basics isn't about excess but about carefully chosen finishing touches.

Keep scrolling to shop the best black jeans and black tank tops, as well as Lively-inspired accessories to pair with them.

Shop Black Tank Tops and Black Jeans

Shop Tennis Necklaces, Shoulder Bags, and Pumps