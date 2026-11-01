Fashion People Have Spoken—These Simple Shoes Make White Trousers Look Best

Every seasoned fashion editor has their go-to uniform. Whether it's the print and colour they always wear together or the silhouettes that they never pass up. For me, rather boringly, that combo is blue bottoms paired with black footwear, think jeans styled with loafers, or denim knee-length skirts paired with ballet flats. This low-effort, high-reward pairing has been a staple of mine for as long as I can remember. That was, until this week when two of the chicest celebrities swapped their tried-and-tested neutrals for the ultimate palette cleanser: white-on-white.
Early on this week, the ultimate style muse Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out to show us how to execute head-to-toe white with zero effort. Spotted for the first time since her Victoria's Secret appearance, the supermodel styled a midriff-baring crop top with low-slung, straight-leg white denim and off-white heels. Using a camel-coloured suede trench coat to ground her light base, her jeans-and-heels pairing elevated her look from casually comfortable to something quite refined.
But if there was any lingering doubt about whether white and white really worked was gone the moment Kelly Rutherford posted her most recent Instagram dump. Channelling the exact same tonal formula as Rosie, the queen of elevated off-duty style swapped jeans for a loose pair of ecru trousers styled with high-vamp ballet flats in an off-white hue. Finishing her look with a contrasting grey marl and tan trench coat, the pairing proved that white-on-white was more than a summer staple and that the combination could be perfect for transitional weather too.
As the weather continue to get cooler with each passing day, this timeless colour combo is an easy way to give your staples a fresher, modern update. Pairing just as well with vibrant colours as it does with neutrals, It's almost impossible for the two not to give "calming yet polished" energy. Shop the best of the trend below.
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Shop the White Shoe and White Trousers Combo:
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight Trousers
No need to size up in the loose fitting pair.
JUDE
Kiss Heeled Leather Pumps
These cast the most elegant shape.
Kookai
Ariel Waistband Pant
Size up for a looser fit.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
A fashion person's favourite style.
H&M
Belted Bootcut Trousers
Bootcut trousers have been everywhere this season.
AEYDE
Carla 75 Leather Pump
Aeyde makes some of the comfiest heels known to man.
Massimo Dutti
Low-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
I've been looking for the perfect pair of low-waisted trousers and I do believe I've just found them.
ZARA
Flat Leather Ballet Flats
The high vamp makes these look a lot like Kellys.
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
If you're on the shorter side, I'd either get these trousers hemmed or steer clear, as Zara's wide-leg trousers are known to fit rather oversized.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Leather Slippers
A classic.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle
These range from size 6 - 26 and come in leg lengths extra short to extra long.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.