Fashion People Have Spoken—These Simple Shoes Make White Trousers Look Best

Both Kelly Rutherford and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley agree—your outfits can look infinitely better thanks to this easy style pairing.

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kelly rutherford wears the white shoes white trousers trend
(Image credit: @kellyrutherford)
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Every seasoned fashion editor has their go-to uniform. Whether it's the print and colour they always wear together or the silhouettes that they never pass up. For me, rather boringly, that combo is blue bottoms paired with black footwear, think jeans styled with loafers, or denim knee-length skirts paired with ballet flats. This low-effort, high-reward pairing has been a staple of mine for as long as I can remember. That was, until this week when two of the chicest celebrities swapped their tried-and-tested neutrals for the ultimate palette cleanser: white-on-white.

white shoes white trousers trend rosie huntington whiteley kelly rutherford 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Early on this week, the ultimate style muse Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out to show us how to execute head-to-toe white with zero effort. Spotted for the first time since her Victoria's Secret appearance, the supermodel styled a midriff-baring crop top with low-slung, straight-leg white denim and off-white heels. Using a camel-coloured suede trench coat to ground her light base, her jeans-and-heels pairing elevated her look from casually comfortable to something quite refined.

white shoes white trousers trend rosie huntington whiteley kelly rutherford 2026

(Image credit: @kellyrutherford)

But if there was any lingering doubt about whether white and white really worked was gone the moment Kelly Rutherford posted her most recent Instagram dump. Channelling the exact same tonal formula as Rosie, the queen of elevated off-duty style swapped jeans for a loose pair of ecru trousers styled with high-vamp ballet flats in an off-white hue. Finishing her look with a contrasting grey marl and tan trench coat, the pairing proved that white-on-white was more than a summer staple and that the combination could be perfect for transitional weather too.

As the weather continue to get cooler with each passing day, this timeless colour combo is an easy way to give your staples a fresher, modern update. Pairing just as well with vibrant colours as it does with neutrals, It's almost impossible for the two not to give "calming yet polished" energy. Shop the best of the trend below.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.