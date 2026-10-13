Not Sneakers, Not Ballet Flats: The Winter Shoe Trend It Girls Are Wearing With White Jeans Already

If you want to keep your white jeans looking fresh during the cold-weather season, style them with this expensive-looking shoe trend.

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dua lipa wears a trench coat, white tee, belt, and white jeans while walking with callum turner.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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White-jeans season is far from over. In fact, it's just getting started, according to many fashion people who believe they look even chicer in the colder months. There is something undeniably sophisticated about the hue—it feels crisp, clean, and refreshing among the fallen leaves and autumn temperatures. But as with everything in fashion, styling matters, and when it comes to wearing white jeans, experienced dressers are making a case for skipping sneakers and pairing them with heeled boots instead. One who is backing this jeans-and-shoes formula is Dua Lipa.

While walking around NYC with her husband, Callum Turner, this past weekend, Lipa was photographed in white jeans and black boots. Her denim had a relaxed, boyfriend fit that cut off neatly at the ankle, showcasing her pointed-toe heeled boots. She completed the look with a muted green trench coat, a white T-shirt, and a black belt—three wardrobe staples that ground any outfit.

Dua lipa wears a trench coat, white tee, black belt, white jeans, and black heeled boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Phoebe Philo coat; Miu Miu belt; Chrome Hearts boots

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For anyone seeking an instantly elevated way to style white jeans for winter 2026, this foolproof combination is worth adopting. Whether you opt for kitten-heeled boots or stilettos, adding heeled boots to white jeans polishes the casual denim. Plus, the contrast between the black and white pieces is subtle but impactful, making any ensemble look expensive without feeling overstyled.

If you're inspired, keep reading on to shop the heeled boots and white jeans I recommend.

Shop White Jeans and Heeled Boots:

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.