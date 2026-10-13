White-jeans season is far from over. In fact, it's just getting started, according to many fashion people who believe they look even chicer in the colder months. There is something undeniably sophisticated about the hue—it feels crisp, clean, and refreshing among the fallen leaves and autumn temperatures. But as with everything in fashion, styling matters, and when it comes to wearing white jeans, experienced dressers are making a case for skipping sneakers and pairing them with heeled boots instead. One who is backing this jeans-and-shoes formula is Dua Lipa.
While walking around NYC with her husband, Callum Turner, this past weekend, Lipa was photographed in white jeans and black boots. Her denim had a relaxed, boyfriend fit that cut off neatly at the ankle, showcasing her pointed-toe heeled boots. She completed the look with a muted green trench coat, a white T-shirt, and a black belt—three wardrobe staples that ground any outfit.
For anyone seeking an instantly elevated way to style white jeans for winter 2026, this foolproof combination is worth adopting. Whether you opt for kitten-heeled boots or stilettos, adding heeled boots to white jeans polishes the casual denim. Plus, the contrast between the black and white pieces is subtle but impactful, making any ensemble look expensive without feeling overstyled.
If you're inspired, keep reading on to shop the heeled boots and white jeans I recommend.
Shop White Jeans and Heeled Boots:
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans
These look like a pair by Phoebe Philo.
Madewell
Cielo Set Back Heel Bootie
New Madewell boots just dropped—run.
LEVI'S
90s 501 Jeans
You can't go wrong with this classic style.
Reformation
Jeanne Ankle Boot
I just bought these and love them because of the elongated-toe design and the unique stitching.
AGOLDE
Lana Jeans
Grab these while they're still in stock.
Steve Madden
Kimmens Faux Leather Bootie
You'll get a lot of wear out of these.
Citizens of Humanity
Winslow Boyfriend Jeans - Canyon
I love the subtle barrel-leg.
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Ankle-Boots
The croc-effect will make any outfit look expensive.
We the Free
Luna Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Don't sleep on Free People's denim selection.
Rag & Bone
Newbury Leather Chelsea Boots
Rag & Bone just reimagined its iconic Newbury Boots—a style worn by celebrities like Hilary Duff, Cameron Diaz, and Rachel Bilson in the early aughts.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.