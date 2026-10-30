Skims is best known for its bras, underwear, and shapewear, with a few, shall I say, niche items among them. Lest we forget the brand's controversial nipple bra, which is just the tip of the internet-viral iceberg. Recently, the Kardashian-backed brand took one of its first forays into skincare, launching limited-edition cryo tools with celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin.
Patinkin's signature pink Cryo Glow Globes ($70) have been a fixture on editors' vanities for years, including my own. They're ergonomically designed to fit the contours of the face, smoothing, sculpting, and de-puffing the skin by lowering its temperature. The new Skims collab uses the same design but elevates it with a fresh, festive winter aesthetic. I'm calling it right now: These Cryo Glow Globes will be the coolest gift of the 2026 holiday season.
Jenny Patinkin X Skims
Cryo Glow Globes
Here are the limited-edition Skims x Jenny Patinkin Cryo Glow Globes. Created exclusively for this collaboration, these tools are hand-blown glass globes with snowflake-, candy cane–, and Skims logo–shaped sequins floating in a snow globe–style liquid. The classic beauty tool has a fresh, festive feel for the holiday season.
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ICYMI, cryo tools offer serious skin benefits. Take it from Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a Miami-based board-certified derm with over 40 years of experience and the founder of Dr. Loretta. She previously told Who What Wear that cold therapy can lessen inflammation and increase the skin's antioxidant activity. "Cold devices are very good for most skin types, and they can be used to lessen skin puffiness and redness as well as offer an anti-aging approach since cold activates our skin's own antioxidants," she said.
Patinkin, a longtime celebrity makeup artist and beauty-industry expert, seconds this. "Cryo tools are a quick, easy way to give skin an instantly refreshed, more lifted, and more radiant look," she said in a press release. "The cooling effect helps puffiness appear less pronounced while giving the face a more sculpted appearance in literally a matter of seconds. The goal is for your skin to look and feel its best, the same way Skims makes you look and feel your best."
Shop 5 More Editor-Approved Skims Items
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Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette in Onyx
This bralette is sleek, supportive, and incredibly comfortable.
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Fits Everybody Boy Short in Onyx
The matching Boy Shorts are a closet staple.
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Long Sleeve Button Up Set in Brick Frosty Cabin
The cutest holiday pajamas.
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Unlined Plunge Thong Bodysuit in Cardinal
An essential bodysuit to layer under winter outfits.
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Accessories Advent Calendar
The Skims Advent calendar is stocked with holiday essentials.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.