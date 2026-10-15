If You're Going to Wear Black Trousers This Winter, at Least Try Styling Them With This Anti-Black Flats Color

The chicest over-50 women are wearing this ageless shoe trend with black trousers.

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Julianne Moore wears sunglasses and a navy top.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you're a chronic black-trouser wearer in the winter, I completely get it. There's nothing easier to put on that grounds and pulls together any outfit. There are endless ways to style a classic pair of dark tailored pants, but if you're looking for fresh outfit formulas for now or the upcoming season, you're in the right place. One look I love right now comes courtesy of fashion icon Julianne Moore.

While in New York City this week, Moore was photographed wearing a black-trouser ensemble that reflected her chic, understated aesthetic. Anchoring her outfit with barrel-leg black pants, Moore paired them with a short-sleeve knit top. To elevate the look, she added Bottega Veneta's Veneta Bag and oval-shaped sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for white ballet flats.

Julianne Moore wears a navy top, black trousers, a black Bottega Veneta bag, and white ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Julianne Moore: Bottega Veneta Veneta Bag ($5600)

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Since many fashion people would default to pairing black trousers with black shoes, Moore's decision to finish her ensemble with white shoes felt intentional. The choice felt especially deliberate given the footwear's modern silhouette, with its high vamp and subtle square toe.

If you're inspired to follow Moore's lead and add a high-contrast touch to your black trousers, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best white flats.

Shop White Ballet Flats

Shop Black Trousers

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.