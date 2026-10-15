If you're a chronic black-trouser wearer in the winter, I completely get it. There's nothing easier to put on that grounds and pulls together any outfit. There are endless ways to style a classic pair of dark tailored pants, but if you're looking for fresh outfit formulas for now or the upcoming season, you're in the right place. One look I love right now comes courtesy of fashion icon Julianne Moore.
While in New York City this week, Moore was photographed wearing a black-trouser ensemble that reflected her chic, understated aesthetic. Anchoring her outfit with barrel-leg black pants, Moore paired them with a short-sleeve knit top. To elevate the look, she added Bottega Veneta's Veneta Bag and oval-shaped sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for white ballet flats.
Since many fashion people would default to pairing black trousers with black shoes, Moore's decision to finish her ensemble with white shoes felt intentional. The choice felt especially deliberate given the footwear's modern silhouette, with its high vamp and subtle square toe.
If you're inspired to follow Moore's lead and add a high-contrast touch to your black trousers, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best white flats.
Shop White Ballet Flats
zara
Leather Ballet Flats
If you want to re-create Moore's outfit, opt for high-vamp flats like these.
Quince
Italian Leather Pointed Toe Flats
The pointed toe is so elegant.
ZARA
Lace Ballerina Flats
If you prefer something more classic, these are for you.
Tony Bianco
Brash Ballet Flats
It girls in Australia and NYC love Tony Bianco for its designer-passing styles.
STAUD
Alba Ballet Flats
These also come in black and brown.
Shop Black Trousers
Open Edit
Icon Twill High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
I always come back to this classic pair.
MANGO
Straight Mid-Rise Trousers
I love the subtle barrel leg.
Zara
Low-Rise Straight-Leg Pants
If you're hesitant about low-rise pants, this is your sign to experiment with them.
J.Crew
Natalia Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Perfect for the office.
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Pull On Wide Leg Pants
Dress these up with a button-down shirt for a meeting, or dress them down with a sweater for the airport.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.