Winter's cold snap has well and truly arrived, which means it's time to bring your knitwear rotation back into regular use. If, like me, you've already dusted off your favourite jumpers, you might have spotted a few gaps worth filling before the coldest days set in.
For inspiration, I turned to one of the chicest over-50s dressers on my radar, Kelly Rutherford, and scrolled through her Instagram to see which knitwear trends she's embracing this season. From the knitwear colour trend that's worth knowing to the most elegant way to wear wool right now, these are the three styles I'm taking my cues from Kelly on.
3 Chic Knitwear Trends To Know Now
1. Draped Knits
Style Notes: One of the most luxurious knitwear trends to emerge this season, draped knits will soon be in all of the chicest women's wardrobes. Kelly's pale cream style, artfully draped across her frame, brings an effortless elegance to her outfit.
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Shop Draped Knits:
H&M
Draped Viscose-Blend Top
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
Cosy Draped Top
Whilst I love this in the oatmeal, it also comes in grey and black.
Arakii
Haze Knitted Longsleeve Top
Style this with tailored trousers for an easy, elevated look.
2. Short-Sleeved Knits
Style Notes: As we wait for winter's chilliest days to arrive, short-sleeved knits are an especially useful option for in-between temperatures. Kelly chose a rich chocolate-brown style and paired it with dark-wash jeans, creating an uncomplicated and polished combination that's easy to re-create. I'll certainly be taking notes.
Shop Short-Sleeved Knits:
Free People
Margot Softspun Sweater Tee
Whilst I love this in black, it also comes in 13 other shades.
Zara
Short Sleeve Jumper
Style this with jeans for a cosy day-to-day look.
Sezane
Mila Jumper
Every great wardrobe begins with a simple black knit.
3. Oatmeal Knits
Style Notes: If you're looking to introduce one new colour into your winter wardrobe, take Kelly's lead and consider an oatmeal knit. Elegant, understated and versatile, it's a shade that works beautifully alongside everything from black and navy to chocolate brown and denim. For a wardrobe built around pieces you'll reach for season after season, an oatmeal knit is one of the smartest additions you can make.
Shop Oatmeal Knits:
H&M
Oversized Wool Jumper
With a 100% wool composition, this jumper will keep you cosy all winter.
Reformation
Remy Regenerative Wool Crew
A boxy oatmeal knit is so easy to slot into a winter rotation.
Zara
Soft Knit Jumper
Style this with jeans or dress it up with tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.