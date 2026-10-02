People in Paris Know Black Jeans Are a Big Fall Denim Trend—This Is the Shoe Trend They Look Best With

Not loafers, not ballet flats—chic dressers in Paris are styling black jeans with this flat-shoe trend instead.

Nikki Chwatt&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
elsa wears large sunglasses and a black top with a white silk scarf.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Jump to category:

People in Paris are always in the know about what's happening in the fashion world—which designer to watch, which trend to add to your closet before everyone else does, which item will sell out in a few weeks, and which elevated basics work the hardest. They know the latter especially well because the city is famous for its anti-trend approach to dressing. So if you were to ask someone there right now what one of the most important denim trends for fall is, without hesitation, they would tell you black jeans. Now ask them what shoes pair best with them, and that answer might surprise you. Take Elsa Hosk's outfit, for example.

This week, Hosk took to Instagram to share a few pictures taken on the streets of Paris. In each one, she wore a black denim ensemble: slim-straight jeans, a black silk top with a plunging V-neck, a white silk scarf draped around her neck, oversize sunglasses, and a black belt. To finish, she added a vintage Hermès Kelly Bag and white Reebok sneakers.

elsa wears a black satin top, white scarf, black jeans, white sneakers, and a black hermes bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Reebok x Hed Mayner sneakers; Hermès bag

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Yes, you read that right: The fashion icon styled black straight-leg jeans with white sneakers in Paris. But if we think about it a little more, it makes total sense. While Paris fashion is known for its elegance, it's also focused a lot on comfort and ease. That's exactly what the sneakers provide. They're practical for walking around the city, and the white color feels fresh and crisp against the rest of the black pieces. Then the silk top and designer bag add sophisticated elements, balancing out the shoes' casualness.

If you're inspired to wear black jeans this fall and style them with white sneakers, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up the best styles to help you look as chic as Hosk.

Shop Black Jeans and White Sneakers

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.