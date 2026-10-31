Gird your loins! The Sephora Savings Event has officially begun, and literally everything is on sale. From now until November 9, you can take up to 30% off prized Sephora possessions, from designer beauty products to Korean skincare, celebrity MUA makeup brands, and more. But when everything is an option, decision fatigue becomes a very real issue—which is why I, your fairy god-beauty editor, am stepping in to help you separate the meh from the major. Trust me, you'll understand the difference once you get scrolling.
The beauty industry has never been so saturated, with new niche skincare brands launching every two business days (I kid, or do I…), fragrance-maxxing becoming a very real thing, and countless celebrity campaigns flooding your social feeds. It can be overwhelming, expensive, and exhausting to figure out which products are fantastic or fluff, which is why it's smart to have an educated guide walking backwards through the sale aisle with you tour-guide-style—virtually, of course—while pointing out the products that really deserve your attention during a sale.
No, I'm not going to tell you the TikTok viral products that everyone already knows about. I'm assuming you found this article because you're a bit more savvy than that. Below, the select few products that beauty editors with immaculate taste love (and that I'm personally stocking up on before the deals end on November 9). Just don't forget to apply the code ALLONSALE to take advantage of this sale.
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ISAMAYA
Core Palette 2.0
With the heart-wrenching news that Isamaya Ffrench has stepped away from her beauty brand, Isamaya, this is the time to snag the last of the products she brought to life. This dimensional, multi-colored shimmer eye shadow palette is perfect for the holiday season, and with its newly marked-down price (before the code!), there's officially never been a better time to snag it.
Rhode
Pocket Blush in Date Cake
Okay, so this Rhode blush isn't niche per se, but it should be on any beauty lover's shopping list during this sale—especially in the rich, plum shade Date Cake. It screams "cold girl" makeup, and I'm personally adding this shade to my cart before it sells out.
You may know Prada Beauty for the viral scent Prada Paradoxe Intense or the celebrity-worn Touch Blush, but allow me to introduce you to my daily essential: Prada Pradalines. This no-skip, creamy eyeliner glides like a dream and offers stunningly opaque, smudge-proof pigment for color and intensity that lasts all night.
DedCool
Xtra Milk Eau De Parfum
I've yet to try this editor-beloved fragrance, which is why it's going in my cart during this sale. Friends have described it to me as a fresh, warm skin scent, and that's about all I need to hear before hitting purchase.
If you want to give French-girl this fall and winter, I'd suggest adding this cream-to-powder blush from Violette_FR to your cart. It comes in a stunning range of editorial shades (I'm particularly loving this Latte Praline shade, though I also have my eye on Souvenir de Volubilis) and blends into your skin like a painterly haze.
Chris McMillan
The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray
IMO, not enough people are talking about celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan's eponymous haircare brand—specifically the Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray, which cuts my drying time in half, protects my strands from heat, and makes my mane look ultra smooth. Seriously, I'm taking this chance to stock up while it's on sale.
BYREDO
Bal D'Afrique Eau de Parfum
If you're on the hunt for your perfect cold-weather scent, you can stop now. Byredo's Bal D'Afrique displays just how beautifully citrus notes and woody warmth can go together, creating a hearth-warmed symphony of earthy notes that smell more like a hug than the outdoors. It smells like cashmere, the neck of someone you love, and a warm embrace, and you need to jump at the chance to snag it while it's on sale.
Dyson
Airsmooth Styling Dryer Brush
The newly released Dyson Airsmooth is a recent favorite, and one that's not quite Internet-viral yet. (Meaning it's not exorbitantly expensive—compared to the Airwrap, at least—and hasn't sold out across all platforms yet.) However, it's bound to gain that status soon, so I'd recommend snagging it while it's seeing a rare sale.
m.ph
Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation
Lightweight, breathable, and utterly skin-perfecting, this foundation serum is the stuff of dreams. It balances the fine line between poreless results and natural radiance, sustaining this magic from my early-morning office days to my late-night event appearances. I've put several friends on it, and they all have told me that they have ditched their old foundations in favor of it.
KJH.brand
Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek Cream Blush Multistick
Celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes can do no wrong in my eyes, which is why I'm jumping on the chance to purchase this easy-to-blend multi-stick while it's marked down. The product comes in seven stunning shades, but its assortment of berry-colored hues is calling my name for winter. It's the perfect do-it-all product for rushed makeup days.
Fara Homidi
Smudge & Contour Lip Pencil
I'm a bit of a lip liner hoarder, but that won't stop me from adding one of Fara Homidi's chic, long-wearing, and ultra-creamy pencils to my cart. The shades Faun and Minky are singing to me like a siren song.
FlutterHabit
Pre-Glued Lash Extension Kit
I'm not a big fan of strip lashes, so this set of temporary lash extension clusters is perfect for me. The small wefts make it easier to hide the lash band and blend everything in with your natural fringe, making for effortlessly glamorous results every time.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.