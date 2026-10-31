The Sephora Savings Event Is On—You Have Editor-Level Taste If You Add This, This, and This to Your Cart

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Gird your loins! The Sephora Savings Event has officially begun, and literally everything is on sale. From now until November 9, you can take up to 30% off prized Sephora possessions, from designer beauty products to Korean skincare, celebrity MUA makeup brands, and more. But when everything is an option, decision fatigue becomes a very real issue—which is why I, your fairy god-beauty editor, am stepping in to help you separate the meh from the major. Trust me, you'll understand the difference once you get scrolling.

The beauty industry has never been so saturated, with new niche skincare brands launching every two business days (I kid, or do I…), fragrance-maxxing becoming a very real thing, and countless celebrity campaigns flooding your social feeds. It can be overwhelming, expensive, and exhausting to figure out which products are fantastic or fluff, which is why it's smart to have an educated guide walking backwards through the sale aisle with you tour-guide-style—virtually, of course—while pointing out the products that really deserve your attention during a sale.

No, I'm not going to tell you the TikTok viral products that everyone already knows about. I'm assuming you found this article because you're a bit more savvy than that. Below, the select few products that beauty editors with immaculate taste love (and that I'm personally stocking up on before the deals end on November 9). Just don't forget to apply the code ALLONSALE to take advantage of this sale.

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Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.