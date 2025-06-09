Two Easy, On-Trend Updates That Make White Summer Dresses Much Less "Predictable" and "Boring"
A white cotton dress is a summer non-negotiable, and Elsa Hosk just showed me the most 2025 way to elevate it right now.
I love a white dress for its ease, simplicity and summery charm, but it’s a trend that can easily feel quite predictable, especially a couple of months into summer. Often in need of a little colour or texture to bring it to life, I’m always on the lookout for fresh inspiration, and this week, Elsa Hosk delivered it in spades with her perfectly updated take on early-summer white-dress styling.
Adding a flush of colour to her summery look, Hosk tapped into one of the season’s most talked-about colour trends. Choosing a soft and sunny butter-yellow knit, she added both contrast and a little warmth to her daytime look with next to no effort. Stepping into another key trend, Hosk reached for a pair of chic leopard-print shoes.
Between the cardigan's on-trend hue and the statement-making shoes, the additions ensured her white dress (the Prada one all our editors are into right now) felt directional and current. A simple styling formula that any fashion person would commend you for, the look delivered an easily elevated ensemble you can come back to throughout the season.
If Hosk has inspired you just as much as she has me, read on to discover my edit of the best white dresses, yellow cardigans and animal-print shoes.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES, YELLOW CARDIGANS AND LEOPARD-PRINT SHOES:
Style with knee-high boots on chillier days or pair with sleek strappy sandals.
The leopard-print trend is still going strong.
Fashion people are obsessed with the Gap X DÔEN collaboration. This pretty white dress is bound to sell out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
