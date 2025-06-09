Two Easy, On-Trend Updates That Make White Summer Dresses Much Less "Predictable" and "Boring"

I love a white dress for its ease, simplicity and summery charm, but it’s a trend that can easily feel quite predictable, especially a couple of months into summer. Often in need of a little colour or texture to bring it to life, I’m always on the lookout for fresh inspiration, and this week, Elsa Hosk delivered it in spades with her perfectly updated take on early-summer white-dress styling.

Elsa Hosk elevated her simple white cotton dress with a butter yellow cardigan and animal print shoes, giving it a decidedly summer 2025 energy.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Adding a flush of colour to her summery look, Hosk tapped into one of the season’s most talked-about colour trends. Choosing a soft and sunny butter-yellow knit, she added both contrast and a little warmth to her daytime look with next to no effort. Stepping into another key trend, Hosk reached for a pair of chic leopard-print shoes.

Between the cardigan's on-trend hue and the statement-making shoes, the additions ensured her white dress (the Prada one all our editors are into right now) felt directional and current. A simple styling formula that any fashion person would commend you for, the look delivered an easily elevated ensemble you can come back to throughout the season.

If Hosk has inspired you just as much as she has me, read on to discover my edit of the best white dresses, yellow cardigans and animal-print shoes.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES, YELLOW CARDIGANS AND LEOPARD-PRINT SHOES:

Embroidered Vintage-Look Fabric Mini-Dress
Prada
Embroidered Vintage-Look Fabric Mini-Dress

Style with knee-high boots on chillier days or pair with sleek strappy sandals.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Parmesan

The butter-yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats
COS
Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats

Add a pop of texture to your summer rotation.

Puff-Sleeved Cotton Dress
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Cotton Dress in White

Every great wardrobe starts with a white cotton dress.

Marloes Cotton, Silk and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
ARCH4
Marloes Cotton, Silk and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

The faux tortoiseshell buttons give this cardigan a little something extra.

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats in Leopard

The leopard-print trend is still going strong.

White DÔen Eyelet Maxi Dress
Gap X DÔEN
White Eyelet Maxi Dress

Fashion people are obsessed with the Gap X DÔEN collaboration. This pretty white dress is bound to sell out.

Penrose Cable-Knit Wool, Cotton and Linen-Blend Cardigan
DÔEN
Penrose Cable-Knit Wool, Cotton and Linen-Blend Cardigan

Style this with jeans or wear with a light cotton dress.

Printed Leather Ballerinas
Prada
Printed Leather Ballerinas

What I wouldn't give to have these on my feet.

Dove - Pansy Embroidery White
Rixo
Dove Cotton Mini Dress

The details on this dress look genuinely vintage.

Nocturnal Solid Cardi
Free People
Nocturnal Solid Cardi in Oil Painting

This also comes in 12 other shades.

Criss Cross Patent-Leather Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Criss Cross Patent-Leather Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats

The crossover straps give these flats an edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

