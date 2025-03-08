I've Been Studying Elsa Hosk's Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the 5 Pieces I'm Stealing This Spring
As we stand at the cusp of a new season, my mind has gone into overdrive with spring outfit planning. Entirely inspired by the new-found sun, I'm eager for my wardrobe to represent the lighter and brighter energy around me. To get the ball rolling, I turned to several of my favourite celebrities to get their take on springtime styling, but I quickly realised that I didn't have to look far beyond Elsa Hosk.
Taking a deep dive into her Instagram page reveals a vat of spring styling inspiration. From the elegant spring-ready shoes she's already slipped into to the lightweight layers she's reaching for instead of wool coats—Hosk's spring-time selection is well worth a perusal. Read on to discover Elsa Hosk's spring capsule wardrobe below, and the pieces I'll be weaving into mine for the month ahead and beyond.
DISCOVER ELSA HOSK'S SPRING CAPSULE WARDROBE:
1. CROPPED TRENCH COAT
Style Notes: Lightweight, water repellent, and so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe, this spring jacket trend is a perennial favourite for a reason. Wearing well with jeans and simple black boots, this easy outfit formal is I'll be copying from Hosk throughout the spring season.
SHOP CROPPED TRENCH COATS:
2. BREEZY WHITE DRESS
Style Notes: Welcoming in the warmer weather in the chicest way I know, Elsa Hosk has already taken a breezy white dress out for a spin. Inspired by the airy finish and elegant draping, I'm keeping my eye out for whispy, pretty styles, and so far my search has led me to the very chic options below.
SHOP WHITE DRESSES:
Style this with biker boots this season before pairing with a stappy sandal come summer.
Style with the pretty scarf for an elegant finish or remove for a more low-key take.
3. FLARED JEANS
Style Notes: In line with the season's favourite silhouette, Hosk has swapped her baggy jeans for a chicly flared style this season. Pairing it with a structured blazer, the model made her casual jeans feel so much more elevated, but, these jeans would also look super chic with a fresh white tee or lightweight knits
SHOP FLARED JEANS:
4. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: With warm weather and clear skies comes the ballet flats revival, and I couldn't be more excited for this to get underway. Styling a metallic silver pair from Miu Miu, the model wore hers with a long-line pencil skirt and a sweeping trench. The result? A highly chich ensemble that was well equipped for spring's warmer days.
SHOP BALLET FLATS:
5. SKIRT SET
Style Notes: The easiest way to ensure a chic silhouette, a skirt set feels polished, playful and perfect for in-between weather days. While the weather remains slightly chilly, opt for a knitted set à la Hosk, before swapping to a light cotton two-piece come summer.
SHOP SKIRT SETS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
