As we stand at the cusp of a new season, my mind has gone into overdrive with spring outfit planning. Entirely inspired by the new-found sun, I'm eager for my wardrobe to represent the lighter and brighter energy around me. To get the ball rolling, I turned to several of my favourite celebrities to get their take on springtime styling, but I quickly realised that I didn't have to look far beyond Elsa Hosk.

Taking a deep dive into her Instagram page reveals a vat of spring styling inspiration. From the elegant spring-ready shoes she's already slipped into to the lightweight layers she's reaching for instead of wool coats—Hosk's spring-time selection is well worth a perusal. Read on to discover Elsa Hosk's spring capsule wardrobe below, and the pieces I'll be weaving into mine for the month ahead and beyond.

DISCOVER ELSA HOSK'S SPRING CAPSULE WARDROBE:

1. CROPPED TRENCH COAT

Style Notes: Lightweight, water repellent, and so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe, this spring jacket trend is a perennial favourite for a reason. Wearing well with jeans and simple black boots, this easy outfit formal is I'll be copying from Hosk throughout the spring season.

SHOP CROPPED TRENCH COATS:

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat £59 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Mango Double-Breasted Jacket With Lapels £90 SHOP NOW This also comes in a rich olive green shade.

Sézane Bobby Jacket £240 SHOP NOW Style with flare jeans for a French-inspired finish.

2. BREEZY WHITE DRESS

Style Notes: Welcoming in the warmer weather in the chicest way I know, Elsa Hosk has already taken a breezy white dress out for a spin. Inspired by the airy finish and elegant draping, I'm keeping my eye out for whispy, pretty styles, and so far my search has led me to the very chic options below.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES:

DÔEN Leanne Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £334 SHOP NOW Style this with biker boots this season before pairing with a stappy sandal come summer.

H&M Ruffled Dress £75 SHOP NOW The cotton composition gives this a lightweight and breezy finish.

Nobodys Child White Ruffle Bohana Midi Dress £150 SHOP NOW Style with the pretty scarf for an elegant finish or remove for a more low-key take.

3. FLARED JEANS

Style Notes: In line with the season's favourite silhouette, Hosk has swapped her baggy jeans for a chicly flared style this season. Pairing it with a structured blazer, the model made her casual jeans feel so much more elevated, but, these jeans would also look super chic with a fresh white tee or lightweight knits

SHOP FLARED JEANS:

Zara Flared High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Wear this with a tailored blazer or style with a simple tee.

H&M Flared Low Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—22.

Mother Cropped Flared Jeans £69 SHOP NOW This bright white shade is perfect for summer styling.

4. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: With warm weather and clear skies comes the ballet flats revival, and I couldn't be more excited for this to get underway. Styling a metallic silver pair from Miu Miu, the model wore hers with a long-line pencil skirt and a sweeping trench. The result? A highly chich ensemble that was well equipped for spring's warmer days.

SHOP BALLET FLATS:

Miu Miu Nappa and Calf Leather Ballerinas £850 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

COS Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Asos Los Angeles Ruched Ballet £16 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans, or pair with a pencil skirt à la Hosk.

5. SKIRT SET

Style Notes: The easiest way to ensure a chic silhouette, a skirt set feels polished, playful and perfect for in-between weather days. While the weather remains slightly chilly, opt for a knitted set à la Hosk, before swapping to a light cotton two-piece come summer.

SHOP SKIRT SETS:

Soft Goat Boyfriend Crewneck £320 SHOP NOW I always come back to Soft Goat for their incredibly cosy cashmere.

Soft Goat Mini Skirt £240 SHOP NOW This also comes in red.

Zara Spiral Button Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW