I've Been Studying Elsa Hosk's Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the 5 Pieces I'm Stealing This Spring

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

As we stand at the cusp of a new season, my mind has gone into overdrive with spring outfit planning. Entirely inspired by the new-found sun, I'm eager for my wardrobe to represent the lighter and brighter energy around me. To get the ball rolling, I turned to several of my favourite celebrities to get their take on springtime styling, but I quickly realised that I didn't have to look far beyond Elsa Hosk.

Taking a deep dive into her Instagram page reveals a vat of spring styling inspiration. From the elegant spring-ready shoes she's already slipped into to the lightweight layers she's reaching for instead of wool coats—Hosk's spring-time selection is well worth a perusal. Read on to discover Elsa Hosk's spring capsule wardrobe below, and the pieces I'll be weaving into mine for the month ahead and beyond.

DISCOVER ELSA HOSK'S SPRING CAPSULE WARDROBE:

1. CROPPED TRENCH COAT

Elsa Hosk wears a cropped trench coat.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Lightweight, water repellent, and so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe, this spring jacket trend is a perennial favourite for a reason. Wearing well with jeans and simple black boots, this easy outfit formal is I'll be copying from Hosk throughout the spring season.

SHOP CROPPED TRENCH COATS:

Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat

This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

MANGO, Double-Breasted Jacket With Lapels - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Double-Breasted Jacket With Lapels

This also comes in a rich olive green shade.

Bobby Jacket - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Bobby Jacket

Style with flare jeans for a French-inspired finish.

2. BREEZY WHITE DRESS

Elsa Hosk wears a white dress and gold jewellery.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Welcoming in the warmer weather in the chicest way I know, Elsa Hosk has already taken a breezy white dress out for a spin. Inspired by the airy finish and elegant draping, I'm keeping my eye out for whispy, pretty styles, and so far my search has led me to the very chic options below.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES:

Leanne Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Leanne Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Style this with biker boots this season before pairing with a stappy sandal come summer.

Ruffled Dress
H&M
Ruffled Dress

The cotton composition gives this a lightweight and breezy finish.

White Ruffle Bohana Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
White Ruffle Bohana Midi Dress

Style with the pretty scarf for an elegant finish or remove for a more low-key take.

3. FLARED JEANS

Elsa Hosk wears flared jeans.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: In line with the season's favourite silhouette, Hosk has swapped her baggy jeans for a chicly flared style this season. Pairing it with a structured blazer, the model made her casual jeans feel so much more elevated, but, these jeans would also look super chic with a fresh white tee or lightweight knits

SHOP FLARED JEANS:

Z1975 Flared High-Waist Jeans
Zara
Flared High-Waist Jeans

Wear this with a tailored blazer or style with a simple tee.

Flared Low Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—22.

Cropped Flared Jeans
Mother
Cropped Flared Jeans

This bright white shade is perfect for summer styling.

4. BALLET FLATS

Elsa Hosk wears a maxi skirt and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: With warm weather and clear skies comes the ballet flats revival, and I couldn't be more excited for this to get underway. Styling a metallic silver pair from Miu Miu, the model wore hers with a long-line pencil skirt and a sweeping trench. The result? A highly chich ensemble that was well equipped for spring's warmer days.

SHOP BALLET FLATS:

Nappa and Calf Leather Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Nappa and Calf Leather Ballerinas

Miu Miu's ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Asos Design Los Angeles Ruched Ballet in Black Satin
Asos
Los Angeles Ruched Ballet

Style these with jeans, or pair with a pencil skirt à la Hosk.

5. SKIRT SET

Elsa Hosk wears a skirt set.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: The easiest way to ensure a chic silhouette, a skirt set feels polished, playful and perfect for in-between weather days. While the weather remains slightly chilly, opt for a knitted set à la Hosk, before swapping to a light cotton two-piece come summer.

SHOP SKIRT SETS:

softgoat,

Soft Goat
Boyfriend Crewneck

I always come back to Soft Goat for their incredibly cosy cashmere.

softgoat,

Soft Goat
Mini Skirt

This also comes in red.

Spiral Button Knit Cardigan
Zara
Spiral Button Knit Cardigan

Plain Knit Mini Skirt
Zara
Plain Knit Mini Skirt

Style with the matching knit or wear this with a simple tee.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

