The Results Are In: These Are the Designer Shoes Dominating Summer 2025

By
published
in Features

woman wearing pink skirt and white long sleeve t-shirt holding iced coffee

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

The results are in, and according to fresh data from trend-tracking platform Slingo, the designer shoes dominating summer 2025 are equal parts fashion-forward and internet-breaking. Taking the top spot? Balenciaga’s ultra-chunky 3XL sneakers, which racked up a staggering 900,500 global searches in the past year—nearly 10 times that of the next most-searched pair. If it seems like you're seeing them everywhere right now, it’s because you are: They also lead in social media traction, with over 5000 hashtags to their name.

But Balenciaga isn’t the only name ranking in popularity. The Row’s Fisherman Sandals saw a jaw-dropping 120% increase in interest, proving that minimalist, wearable luxury still has a serious grip on the fashion crowd. Meanwhile, Wales Bonner’s cult Adidas Sambas may have dipped in recent searches, but their annual numbers remain strong—over 21,000 global searches and hundreds of hashtags continue to keep them relevant in the sneaker space. For the girls who love a subtle flex, Gucci’s Horsebit Platform Loafers and Saint Laurent’s Cassandra Sandals tie at number four, offering timeless silhouettes with just enough edge to feel current.

Quiet luxury may be trending, but satin, lace-up sandals, and mules aren’t going anywhere either. Prada’s Satin Mules, Aeyde’s Paige Sandals, and Maison Margiela’s Salomon Mules make up the middle of the list, with each showing major surges in attention and boasting that niche designer appeal fashion insiders love. And if you’re after a sleeper hit? Burberry’s Clogs and Loewe’s Petal Sandals may not have the search volume of the chart-toppers, but they each had explosive growth this season—Loewe’s pair alone saw a 180% spike.

In short: If you’re looking to invest in a pair of designer shoes that are not only stylish but statistically dominating the conversation, consider this your cheat sheet. From buzzy collabs to reimagined classics, these are the shoes actually making waves in real time—and this summer, the data don’t lie.

Shop these popular designer styles plus more of our favorite shoes for summer 2025 below.

Balenciaga, 3xl Sneaker
Balenciaga
3xl Sneakers

The classic black-and-silver sneaker combo.

Balenciaga, 3xl Sneaker
Balenciaga
3xl Sneakers

Snag these while they are still on sale.

Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals
THE ROW
Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals

Olsen-approved leather sandals.

Fisherman Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals

The white is so chic.

Lo Pro Suede Sneakers
adidas by Wales Bonner
Lo Pro Suede Sneakers

This suede option makes for a great summer and fall sneaker.

Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
adidas by Wales Bonner
Samba Sneakers

If you're looking for a more classic Adidas vibe.

Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
adidas by Wales Bonner
Samba Sneakers

We love a pop of color.

Women's Loafer With Horsebit
Gucci
Loafers With Horsebit

Style these with baggy jeans or a cute summer dress.

Saint Laurent, Cassandra Flat Sandal
Saint Laurent
Cassandra Flat Sandals

Simple and timeless.

Saint Laurent, Cassandra Flat Sandal
Saint Laurent
Cassandra Flat Sandals

You'll get so much wear out of these leather sandals.

Saint Laurent, Cassandra Sandal
Saint Laurent
Cassandra Sandals

We had to include this stylish leopard option.

Satin Mules
Satin Mules

Yes, it's still giving Brat summer.

prada,

Prada
Satin Mules

Perfect for every formal occasion.

Paige Suede Sandals
AEYDE
Paige Suede Sandals

Another popular style to shop while they are still on sale.

X Salomon Xt Mule 4
MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon
Xt Mule 4 Sneakers

Are slide-on sneakers for you?

X Salomon Xt-4 Sneaker Mule
MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon
Xt-4 Mule Sneakers

An all-white option to wear to and from all your workout classes.

Urchin Clog
Burberry
Urchin Clogs

These will never go out of style.

Check Suede Urchin Clogs
Burberry
Check Suede Urchin Clogs

If you're looking for a more feminine touch.

Petal Anagram Leather Caged Mule Sandals
Loewe
Petal Anagram Leather Caged Mule Sandals

You can't go wrong with these heeled sandals.

Petal Anagram Leather Slides
Loewe
Petal Anagram Leather Slides

Pack these on every vacation to come.

Shop more of our favorite shoes for summer

Jelly Tpu Sandals
CHLOÉ
Jelly Tpu Sandals

Yes, the jelly shoe trend is still going strong.

Britt Buckled Calf Hair Mules
KHAITE
Britt Buckled Calf Hair Mules

We love this chic suede mule.

Lainey
Partlow
Lainey Mules

Pair these denim mules with jeans or a sleek black miniskirt.

Heidi Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Heidi Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

To wear to the beach and beyond.

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Jelly Flip Flops

We love this green option.

Reformation Cassandra Flat Sandals
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandals

The toe-ring trend is also popular this summer.

Loeffler Randall Taryn Crystal Jelly Flip Flops
Loeffler Randall
Taryn Crystal Jelly Flip Flops

Who doesn't love a little sparkle?

Tony Bianco Topaz Thong Sandals
Tony Bianco
Topaz Thong Sandals

A warm-weather shoe staple.

Tory Burch Pierced Slides
Tory Burch
Pierced Slides

Red hot and so on-trend.

Charlotte Leather Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Charlotte Leather Ballet Flats

And a simple pair of ballet flats to take you into fall.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
