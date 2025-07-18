The Results Are In: These Are the Designer Shoes Dominating Summer 2025

The results are in, and according to fresh data from trend-tracking platform Slingo, the designer shoes dominating summer 2025 are equal parts fashion-forward and internet-breaking. Taking the top spot? Balenciaga’s ultra-chunky 3XL sneakers, which racked up a staggering 900,500 global searches in the past year—nearly 10 times that of the next most-searched pair. If it seems like you're seeing them everywhere right now, it’s because you are: They also lead in social media traction, with over 5000 hashtags to their name.
But Balenciaga isn’t the only name ranking in popularity. The Row’s Fisherman Sandals saw a jaw-dropping 120% increase in interest, proving that minimalist, wearable luxury still has a serious grip on the fashion crowd. Meanwhile, Wales Bonner’s cult Adidas Sambas may have dipped in recent searches, but their annual numbers remain strong—over 21,000 global searches and hundreds of hashtags continue to keep them relevant in the sneaker space. For the girls who love a subtle flex, Gucci’s Horsebit Platform Loafers and Saint Laurent’s Cassandra Sandals tie at number four, offering timeless silhouettes with just enough edge to feel current.
In short: If you’re looking to invest in a pair of designer shoes that are not only stylish but statistically dominating the conversation, consider this your cheat sheet. From buzzy collabs to reimagined classics, these are the shoes actually making waves in real time—and this summer, the data don’t lie.
Shop these popular designer styles plus more of our favorite shoes for summer 2025 below.
