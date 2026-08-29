Once reserved exclusively for end-of-year holiday parties that demand you dress like a piece of tinsel, silver heels have had a bit of a resurgence lately. Despite their inherent festive undertones, the metallic hue has seemingly encountered the same fate as leopard print or bright red, as those with taste treat it as somewhat of a neutral tone. This is something Amal Clooney cemented overnight when she, dressed immaculately as ever, stepped out alongside her Oscar-winning husband wearing a pair of silver heels.
Whilst spending the final glimpses of her European Summer vacation at her stunning Lake Como villa, the barrister opted to add an intriguing note to her white slip dress by stepping out in a pair of lustrous, strappy shoes.
Breaking up the otherwise monochromatic outfit, the colour gave her ensemble depth and pose, whilst still feeling quite balmy, considering the setting. Of course, those who have followed the human rights lawyer’s style evolution over the years know that she’s never been one to stray away from a bold colour. When off duty, she tends to rely on a rotation of structured blazers, cocktail tops and structured jeans.
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However, on the red carpet, she’s never been afraid to show some vibrancy, whether it's the canary yellow Versace dress she wore to the Venice Film Festival in 2024 or the fairy floss pink Tamara Ralph couture gown that she wore to the British Film Festival in 2025. Even earlier this year, at a prestigious gala honouring George Clooney, she paired a violet Balenciaga mini designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli with silver pumps.
On the runway, silver heels are also gaining traction. For Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection as creative director of Dior, he paired forest green cropped Bar jackets with silver mules adorned with rosettes. At Chanel’s fairy tale-inspired haute couture collection, Matthieu Blazy traded Cinderella’s slippers for silver slingbacks made from pony hair. Though silver has always been historically second place, these looks are enough to prove they’re a winner in fashion’s eyes. Shop the silver heel trend, ahead.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.