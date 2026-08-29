As fall slowly rolls in, I've been on the hunt for some fresh pieces that'll breathe new life into my existing wardrobe. I recently did a deep dive into Banana Republic's new arrivals for early fall, and some of the pieces are just too good to keep to myself. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've curated a selection of the 13 specific items worth taking a closer look at from this latest drop.
Are you into rich textures, beautiful fabrications, and pretty silhouettes? If you said yes to all three, then it's your lucky day. In the mix of Banana Republic's latest arrivals, you can expect so many lovely items, including a beautiful plaid dress, suede culottes, a yummy cashmere-blend sweater, and even a chic east-west handbag—among other top-tier buys. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite fall closet additions.
Shop Banana Republic Republic New Arrivals
Banana Republic
Mesh Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress
This mesh dress is so quintessentially fall coded.
Banana Republic
Oversized Textured Tunic
Banana Republic
High-Rise Suede Culotte
Banana Republic
Ultra High-Rise Flare Jean
I love a pair of black denim.
Banana Republic
Mini East-West Tote
I'm all for a cool handbag.
Banana Republic
Mesh Pleated Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Twill Utility Trench Dress
So much fun hardware on this lovely trench.
Banana Republic
Wool-Cashmere Side-Snap Sweater Vest
Banana Republic
Low-Rise Loose Crop Jean
Cropped pants and jeans are so on-trend.
Banana Republic
Merino-Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
I'm so excited for sweater weather.
Banana Republic
Corduroy Asymmetrical-Slit Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Pleated-Waist Top
Banana Republic
Denim Popover Shirt Dress