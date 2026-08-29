It's Officially Fall at Banana Republic—The Coolest Fashion People Will Be Looking at These Specific Items

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One woman wears brown tunic and jeans. Another wears plaid dress, boots, and jacket. The last model wears culottes, brown button down, and thong heels.
(Image credit: Banana Republic)
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As fall slowly rolls in, I've been on the hunt for some fresh pieces that'll breathe new life into my existing wardrobe. I recently did a deep dive into Banana Republic's new arrivals for early fall, and some of the pieces are just too good to keep to myself. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've curated a selection of the 13 specific items worth taking a closer look at from this latest drop.

Are you into rich textures, beautiful fabrications, and pretty silhouettes? If you said yes to all three, then it's your lucky day. In the mix of Banana Republic's latest arrivals, you can expect so many lovely items, including a beautiful plaid dress, suede culottes, a yummy cashmere-blend sweater, and even a chic east-west handbag—among other top-tier buys. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite fall closet additions.

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.