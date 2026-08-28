When She's Not Using Rhode, Hailey Bieber Uses *This* Kylie Jenner-Approved Lip Liner

It's all over IG and TikTok.

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Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Rhode's Peptide Lip Shapes launched back in January, 2025 with a lot of internet fanfare. Since then, Hailey Bieber has used them in countless makeup tutorials and GRWM videos. It's only natural; she is Rhode's founder, after all...and the Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, if you want to get specific.

Recently, though, it's come to our attention that she often uses another lip product, and no, it's not Rhode. It's a certain lip liner from Kylie Cosmetics. Yep, the company helmed by her friend and fellow billionaire-beauty-brand-founder, Kylie Jenner. We love to see friends supporting friends. Ahead, see the exact lip liner.

There are so many examples of Bieber using the Kylie Cosmetics lip liner. Here, she uses it at Coachella, AKA Bieberchella. She's also used it in a recent TikTok GRWM and in a video detailing her go-to summer makeup routine. If one thing is clear, it's that she genuinely loves this lip liner.

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.