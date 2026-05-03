Amal Clooney Just Wore the Divisive Colour Trend That’s Suddenly All Over Prada and Zara

A few seasons ago, if you’d asked me to name the summer colours that mattered the most, purple wouldn’t have even crossed my mind. And yet, here we are in 2026, with this long-forgotten shade emerging as one of the most compelling trends of the season.
Rippling through the spring/summer 2026 runways, designers leaned into punchy, saturated purples with renewed conviction. Now, as the season unfurls, the unsuspecting shade is already filtering into the wardrobes of some of the most stylish dressers.
Ahead of the rest, I spotted Amal Clooney out this week, taking the burgeoning colour trend out for a spin. Wearing a two-tiered Balenciaga minidress fresh from the runway, she tempered the boldness of the hue with gleaming gold heels and a coordinating clutch.
A refreshing departure from the predictable white cotton dresses and trusty black staples that have long dominated summer wardrobes, this energetic, uplifting and rich-with-personality purple is poised to bring a new mood to warm-weather dressing.
If you’re ready to embrace it before everyone else, scroll on for my edit of the chicest purple dresses, from Zara to Prada.
Shop Purple Dresses:
H&M
Smock-Detail Dress
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Crinkled Dress
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
ZARA
Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually it.
Reformation
Kristine Dress
This powdery purple shade is so easy to slot into a spring rotation.
Aym
Keira Dress
The stretchy fabrication makes this perfect for all-day styling.