Calling all fashion people and those looking to up their outfit game. Reformation is having a huge sale. Right now, you can score up to 70% off a range of on-trend clothing and footwear. Yes, you read that correctly. If you've been wanting a few new items ahead of fall, don't pass up this rare opportunity. To make your experience as seamless as possible, I used my editor eye to highlight the best Reformation sale items.
In the mix, you can expect a variety of items, including seriously gorgeous dresses, pretty shoes, and even a couple of pairs of jeans. Remember, prices below are already marked down and include all the final discounts. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe items today.
Shop Reformation Sale Items for Fall 2026
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Zoee Stretch Mid Rise Capri Jeans
Such a steal.
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Libby Wedge Thong
Cute wedges are so on-trend.
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Wrenley Heeled Slingback
Add a little pop of leopard to your favorite looks.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.