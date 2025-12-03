This Fragrance Advent Calendar Is So Good I Couldn't Resist Opening Up All 24 Surprises

Before you ask, yes, I realize that you're reading this a couple days into December, which means the Advent season is already underway. Most calendars have a December 1 start date so that you'll unwrap the last little treasure on Christmas Eve—though, you can also find 12-day curations for a shorter countdown—but some collections are simply too fabulous not to take advantage of, even if you're a bit late to the gifting game. Glasshouse Fragrances's 2025 Advent Calendar is one of them.
If you're familiar with the brand's home, bath, and body scents, then you know that each handcrafted blend oozes luxury. They're known for making tiny spaces feel like stylish private resorts (I can attest, as I burn the Kyoto in Bloom candle in my NYC apartment), and this year's elevated holiday offerings transport you to the chicest ski chalet. The Advent Calendar is the magical train that gets you there—a journey to scent Shangri-La, if you will—with a mix of classic and festive perfumes, indulgent bodycare formulas, and exclusive treasures you won't find anywhere else. As far as fragrance Advent calendars go, this one is a smart investment for those on the prowl for a new personal and/or home scent—so enchanting that you just might open up all 24 gifts in one go. I certainly did, so here's my sneak peek.
About the Glasshouse Fragrances 2025 Advent Calendar
Featuring designs by digital artist Aeoniumsky, the gift box itself is a stunning keepsake—great for storing crafts, jewelry, or small accessories. At its center is an ornate clock tower meant to denote the magical train station of the Holiday Express; open its double doors, and you'll find 24 miniature scented surprises, including eau de parfums, bodywashes, lotions, diffusers, hand creams, room sprays, and candles for a one-time price of $300. Considering one Glasshouse Fragrance perfume and candle costs $140 and $60 respectively, copping the bundle of 24 feels like such a steal.
Fragrance Advent calendars as a whole are wonderful for testing new scents you otherwise wouldn't have justified getting your hands on, which is certainly true with this Glasshouse curation, but this box is especially perfect for those who want to truly immerse themselves in their signature scent. Take my favorite of the bunch, Kyoto in Bloom, for example. In the Advent calendar, it comes in an eau de parfum, room spray, body lotion, hand cream, bodywash, and candle. I can quite literally surround myself with the amber floral without spending an arm and a leg on all six products, and I can add some new scents to my winter fragrance wardrobe while I'm at it. (The sultrysaffron-forward Midnight in Milan is beckoning me.) As if the fragrance gifts weren't enough, the Advent calendar also comes with a Christmas ornament and a sheet of festive holiday stickers—a gift for the whole family, if you dare to share.
All the Products Featured in the Glasshouse Fragrances Advent Calendar
You can find the full list of offerings below, but I must call out a few of my favorite scents. Kyoto in Bloom, as I've already waxed poetic about above, is my current MVP, which you'll find in multiple forms (eau de parfum, body lotion, candle, etc.). The lotus- and camellia-infused floral is a surprising warm and cozy winter pick thanks to a base of sandalwood, amber, patchouli, musk, and vanilla. My runner-up has to be Sunsets in Capri—a fresh, juicy blend of peach, lily, mandarin, and marine notes—which comes in an eau de parfum, body lotion, and bodywash.
As I called out earlier, I also can't wait to add Midnight in Milan to my roster; the smoky mystery punctuated by notes of saffron, rose, jasmine, musk, moss, and cedar undoubtedly shines after dark. It's a good thing it comes in an exclusive Perfume Pencil (in addition to an eau de parfum, bodywash, and body lotion), so I can take it with me on the holiday party circuit. But there are many more must-try scents where those came from; discover all the Advent calendar offerings below, from luxurious candles to buttery hand creams to elevated shower staples and more.
Scent Stems Holder (Metal Base) and The Hamptons Replacement Scent Stems
Sunsets in Capri 0.16 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum
Midnight in Milan 1.7 fl. oz. Body Wash
Kyoto in Bloom 0.33 fl. oz. Interior Fragrance
Sunsets in Capri 1.7 fl. oz. Body Lotion
Kyoto in Bloom 1.1 oz Candle
Lost in Amalfi 0.33 fl. oz. Interior Fragrance
Kyoto in Bloom 0.09 oz. Perfume Pencil
Midnight in Milan 0.16 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum
Kyoto in Bloom 1.7 fl. oz. Body Wash
Sunkissed in Bermuda 1.1 oz Candle
Midnight in Milan 1.7 fl. oz. Body Lotion
Kyoto in Bloom 1 fl. oz. Hand Cream
Lost in Amalfi 1.1 oz Candle
Christmas Ornament
Sunsets in Capri 1.7 fl. oz. Body Wash
Kyoto in Bloom 1.7 fl. oz. Body Lotion
Forever Florence 0.16 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum
Midnight in Milan 2.5 g Perfume Pencil
Fireside in Queenstown 1.1 oz Candle
Lost in Amalfi 1 fl. oz. Hand Cream
Kyoto in Bloom 0.16 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum
Marseille Memoir 1 fl. oz. Hand Cream
Night Before Christmas 2.1 oz Candle
Shop My Favorite Selects
Glasshouse Fragrances
Kyoto in Bloom Triple Scented Candle
Again, Kyoto in Bloom is on a constant burn in my apartment. The amber floral scent is at once fresh, warm, and vibrant, and so very intoxicating.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Sunsets in Capri Eau De Parfum
Inspired by the moment the sun kisses the sea, Sunsets in Capri provides the freshest, most uplifting spritz.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Midnight in Milan Eau De Parfum
I can't wait to start wearing this bold, sensual blend. I just know the combination of rose, saffron, amber, and moss will rack in the compliments.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Lost in Amalfi Triple Scented Candle
Who doesn't want to be transported to the Italian coast? Lost in Amalfi is the ultimate seaside scent. Though, it smells just as dreamy in the dead of winter.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Marseille Memoir Hand Cream
Gardenia, sandalwood, cardamom, and casaba melon make this Côte d'Azur–inspired hand cream a warm, delicate delight. I plan to keep it at my desk for midday moisture.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Forever Florence Eau De Parfum
Inspired by the Italian renaissance, Forever Florence is the romantic pick of the bunch. The powdery combination of peony, jasmine, and musk just makes you feel pretty.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Night Before Christmas Candle 13.4 Oz.
'Tis the season. This blend of black currant, plum, lemon, and lavender feels more elevated than something pine- or gingersnap-inspired, but the festive packaging is the ultimate holiday work of art.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Midnight in Milan Body Wash
After one whiff of the eau de parfum, I was itching to get my hands (and arms, legs, décolletage, et al.) on the matching creamy bodywash.
Glasshouse Fragrances
Sunsets in Capri Body Lotion
"Vacation in a bottle" has never felt like a more fitting statement.
