If You're Planning a European Ski Trip in St. Moritz, Courchevel, or Zermatt, These Are the Packing Essentials

european ski essentials: Tamu mcpherson in jacket and fair isle knit
(Image credit: @tamumcpherson)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in Features

My husband owns a skiwear rental business operating in the UK, which means that 1) I spend a lot of my spare time looking at ski trends and 2) we are lucky enough to go on regular ski holidays in Europe. Skiing has always been a stylish sport, but in recent years, the market has boomed, with brands like Perfect Moment, Goldbergh, Cordova, and Fusalp pushing forward the fashion agenda. Ski resorts such as Courchevel and Val d'Isère are stylish playgrounds, with people watching that could rival any fashion show. I once saw someone buying a crêpe in a full-look fringed white Fendi ski suit, while the last time I skied in Courchevel, Louis Vuitton had a pop-up shop on the actual piste, where you could shop mid-run.

If you are heading to Europe for a winter vacation this year, I previously shared with Who What Wear my stylish guide to the Alps, with tips for how to make it a memorable trip. Once you've got your chalet booked and your transfers sorted, naturally, your planning will turn to the outfits. It is important that you are prepared when packing for a ski holiday and have all the essentials covered (our ski packing list is a helpful guide) for the practical elements, such as socks, helmets, gloves, and base layers.

Once you have your foundations nailed, you can then have some fun with the rest. A holiday in the Alps is like stepping into a winter wonderland, with charming wooden cabins, retro décor, and endless quantities of melted cheese, so many choose to dress on theme and embrace a retro, cozy aesthetic. Think Fair Isle knits, knitted balaclavas, sporty chevron prints, and boots that feel like slippers. It's also worth noting that ski resorts in Europe aren't as cold as in the U.S. and Canada, which means you can usually get away with wearing a ski suit (without an extra jacket) in February, and three layers (a base, mid, and your outerwear) will be insulating enough.

Whether you are traveling to Austria or Switzerland, France or Italy, keep reading for items I recommend you add to your suitcase.

1. Sporty or Shield Sunglasses

Lefevre diary in snow boots, white ski trousers and wrap-around sunglasses

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

You'll want to ski in technical goggles, but sunglasses are an essential for lunchtime alfresco. Shield wraparound sunnies are sporty and fashion-forward, making them the perfect choice.

Rocket 67mm Polarized Wraparound Sunglasses
Fifth & Ninth
Polarized Wraparound Sunglasses

Carrion Shield Sunglasses
Moncler
Carrion Shield Sunglasses

Sutro Shield Sunglasses
Oakley
Sutro Shield Sunglasses

2. Fair Isle Knits

European ski essentials: stylish ski outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

No one dresses up in European ski resorts, and so in any restaurant, you'll see lots of cozy knitwear (and raclette). Fair Isle sweaters are as Alpine as it gets.

Ezra Fair Isle Alpaca & Merino Wool Blend Sweater
A.L.C.
Ezra Fair Isle Alpaca & Merino Wool Blend Sweater

Moritz Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater
STAUD
Moritz Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater

Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew
Reformation
Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew

3. Metallic Skiwear

European ski essentials: stylish ski outfits

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

If you want to stand out on the piste, nothing will turn heads quite like metallic, high-shine skiwear. Perfect Moment's silver foil jackets are an influencer favorite, while you'll always spot Goldbergh's gold jackets and ski suits in Courchevel.

Hooded Metallic Down Ski Jacket
PERFECT MOMENT
Hooded Metallic Down Ski Jacket

Océane Down Ski Jacket
Goldbergh
Océane Down Ski Jacket

Rains W2t3 Puffer Mittens
RAINS
Rains W2t3 Puffer Mittens

4. Snow Boots

European ski essentials: stylish ski outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Anyone who has worn ski boots will know how uncomfortable they are, so at the end of the day, you will want to slide your feet into cocooning snow boots. I personally love the Sorel Caribous, while Moon Boots are a popular choice in European resorts.

Mountain High Snow Boots
Inuikii
Mountain High Snow Boots

Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots
SOREL
Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots

Icon Low Felt and Suede Snow Boots
MOON BOOT
Icon Low Felt and Suede Snow Boots

5. Retro Ski Suits

European ski essentials: stylish ski outfits

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)

The temperatures tend to be much higher in the Alps than in Canada or the U.S., meaning that ski suits are still a practical option during winter months. Racer-style one-pieces with retro chevron stripes are a fail-safe choice.

Kira Softshell Quilted Color-Block Ski Suit
FUSALP
Kira Softshell Quilted Color-Block Ski Suit

Perfect Moment | Shop Luxury Performance Ski and Surf Wear
Perfect Moment
Ski Suit

Fora Paneled Ski Suit
Cordova
Fora Paneled Ski Suit

6. Knitted Hoods and Balaclavas

European ski essentials: stylish ski outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Instead of beanie hats, the fashion crowd have been wearing knitted hoods, balaclavas, and scarves. Paired with sunglasses, it's very Audrey Hepburn in Charade—an iconic European ski look.

Belkym Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Knit Hood
ISABEL MARANT
Belkym Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Knit Hood

Sparkly Wool Balaclava
COS
Sparkly Wool Balaclava

Knitted Wool Bandana | Ember
TOAST
Knitted Wool Bandana

7. Red Skiwear

European ski essentials: Emma Spedding in red

(Image credit: @speddingemma)

In Europe, red is often associated with ski instructors, as in France the ESF teachers wear all-red looks. However, brands like Goldbergh and Perfect Moment have been embracing scarlet ski looks, making this one of the most popular skiwear trends.

Jade Belted Quilted Padded Glossed-Shell Ski Jacket
PERFECT MOMENT
Jade Belted Quilted Padded Glossed-Shell Ski Jacket

Porter Ski Jacket
Goldbergh
Porter Ski Jacket

Schild Intarsia Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater
PERFECT MOMENT
Schild Intarsia Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater

8. SPF

European ski essentials: stylish ski outfits

(Image credit: @speddingemma)

And finally, a high-factor SPF is essential for any ski trip, as when you're up on the mountain, your sun exposure is heightened with rays reflecting off the snow.

Supergoop
Supergoop!
Play Everyday Lotion Spf 50 Sunscreen

Shiseido suncream SPF 50
Shiseido
Clear Sunscreen Stick Spf 50+ for Face & Body

La Mer
La Mer
The Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen Spf 50

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸