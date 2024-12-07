If You're Planning a European Ski Trip in St. Moritz, Courchevel, or Zermatt, These Are the Packing Essentials

My husband owns a skiwear rental business operating in the UK, which means that 1) I spend a lot of my spare time looking at ski trends and 2) we are lucky enough to go on regular ski holidays in Europe. Skiing has always been a stylish sport, but in recent years, the market has boomed, with brands like Perfect Moment, Goldbergh, Cordova, and Fusalp pushing forward the fashion agenda. Ski resorts such as Courchevel and Val d'Isère are stylish playgrounds, with people watching that could rival any fashion show. I once saw someone buying a crêpe in a full-look fringed white Fendi ski suit, while the last time I skied in Courchevel, Louis Vuitton had a pop-up shop on the actual piste, where you could shop mid-run.

If you are heading to Europe for a winter vacation this year, I previously shared with Who What Wear my stylish guide to the Alps, with tips for how to make it a memorable trip. Once you've got your chalet booked and your transfers sorted, naturally, your planning will turn to the outfits. It is important that you are prepared when packing for a ski holiday and have all the essentials covered (our ski packing list is a helpful guide) for the practical elements, such as socks, helmets, gloves, and base layers.

Once you have your foundations nailed, you can then have some fun with the rest. A holiday in the Alps is like stepping into a winter wonderland, with charming wooden cabins, retro décor, and endless quantities of melted cheese, so many choose to dress on theme and embrace a retro, cozy aesthetic. Think Fair Isle knits, knitted balaclavas, sporty chevron prints, and boots that feel like slippers. It's also worth noting that ski resorts in Europe aren't as cold as in the U.S. and Canada, which means you can usually get away with wearing a ski suit (without an extra jacket) in February, and three layers (a base, mid, and your outerwear) will be insulating enough.

Whether you are traveling to Austria or Switzerland, France or Italy, keep reading for items I recommend you add to your suitcase.

1. Sporty or Shield Sunglasses

You'll want to ski in technical goggles, but sunglasses are an essential for lunchtime alfresco. Shield wraparound sunnies are sporty and fashion-forward, making them the perfect choice.

Fifth & Ninth Polarized Wraparound Sunglasses $49 SHOP NOW

Moncler Carrion Shield Sunglasses $311 SHOP NOW

Oakley Sutro Shield Sunglasses $276 SHOP NOW

2. Fair Isle Knits

No one dresses up in European ski resorts, and so in any restaurant, you'll see lots of cozy knitwear (and raclette). Fair Isle sweaters are as Alpine as it gets.

A.L.C. Ezra Fair Isle Alpaca & Merino Wool Blend Sweater $495 SHOP NOW

STAUD Moritz Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater $395 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew $224 SHOP NOW

3. Metallic Skiwear

If you want to stand out on the piste, nothing will turn heads quite like metallic, high-shine skiwear. Perfect Moment's silver foil jackets are an influencer favorite, while you'll always spot Goldbergh's gold jackets and ski suits in Courchevel.

PERFECT MOMENT Hooded Metallic Down Ski Jacket $695 SHOP NOW

Goldbergh Océane Down Ski Jacket $999 SHOP NOW

RAINS Rains W2t3 Puffer Mittens $70 SHOP NOW

4. Snow Boots

Anyone who has worn ski boots will know how uncomfortable they are, so at the end of the day, you will want to slide your feet into cocooning snow boots. I personally love the Sorel Caribous, while Moon Boots are a popular choice in European resorts.

Inuikii Mountain High Snow Boots $275 SHOP NOW

SOREL Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots $200 SHOP NOW

MOON BOOT Icon Low Felt and Suede Snow Boots $295 SHOP NOW

5. Retro Ski Suits

The temperatures tend to be much higher in the Alps than in Canada or the U.S., meaning that ski suits are still a practical option during winter months. Racer-style one-pieces with retro chevron stripes are a fail-safe choice.

FUSALP Kira Softshell Quilted Color-Block Ski Suit $1670 SHOP NOW

Perfect Moment Ski Suit $995 SHOP NOW

Cordova Fora Paneled Ski Suit $1315 SHOP NOW

6. Knitted Hoods and Balaclavas

Instead of beanie hats, the fashion crowd have been wearing knitted hoods, balaclavas, and scarves. Paired with sunglasses, it's very Audrey Hepburn in Charade—an iconic European ski look.

ISABEL MARANT Belkym Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Knit Hood $395 SHOP NOW

COS Sparkly Wool Balaclava $99 SHOP NOW

TOAST Knitted Wool Bandana $90 SHOP NOW

7. Red Skiwear

In Europe, red is often associated with ski instructors, as in France the ESF teachers wear all-red looks. However, brands like Goldbergh and Perfect Moment have been embracing scarlet ski looks, making this one of the most popular skiwear trends.

PERFECT MOMENT Jade Belted Quilted Padded Glossed-Shell Ski Jacket $895 SHOP NOW

Goldbergh Porter Ski Jacket $790 SHOP NOW

PERFECT MOMENT Schild Intarsia Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater $360 SHOP NOW

8. SPF

And finally, a high-factor SPF is essential for any ski trip, as when you're up on the mountain, your sun exposure is heightened with rays reflecting off the snow.

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion Spf 50 Sunscreen $24 SHOP NOW

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick Spf 50+ for Face & Body $32 SHOP NOW