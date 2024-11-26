Sienna Miller wears hiker boots.

Sienna Miller Just Wore a “Dated” Boot with 2025’s Biggest Jeans Trend
If anyone can set the scene for a new trend in the middle of the season, it has to be Sienna Miller. Stepping out for lunch in New York—accompanied by the ultra-stylish Jennifer Lawrence—Miller styled a "dated" boots trend that's hardly had a look in this season—although I have a feeling this is about to change.
Swapping out the biker boots, pull-on styles and Western pairs that fashion people have been wearing on repeat this winter, Miller selected a chic and cold-weather-ready hiker boot to complete her weekday ensemble. With a thick lug sole and lace detailing that extends from the toe up to the ankle, Miller's black leather hiker boots gave out outfit a utilitarian energy that saw them style particularly well with her voluminous jeans.
While hiking trainers have been trending for the past few seasons, their taller and sturdier boots equivalent has fallen off the radar for the past few years. Recently, however, I've started to notice more and more brands coming out with updated iterations that feature colourful laces, glossy black exteriors and an undeniably chic silhouette that makes styling them a breeze.
Wearing hers with voluminous jeans, a rounded leather jacket, an oversized tote and a beige bucket hat, Miller's New York outfit tapped into several blooming trends, all remaining typically relaxed and causally un-done. Taking a break from the straight-leg jeans and baggy pairs that have dominated the wardrobes of fashion people over the past few seasons, Miller styled a pair of sculptural horseshoe jeans with her chunky lace-up boots. Hugging the waist before flaring out at the knees and tapering back in towards the ankles, horseshoe jeans impart a chic silhouette that adds structure and interest to an outfit, without feeling overdone.
If you're looking to give your winter wardrobe a Miller-approved overhaul, read on to discover our edit of the best hiker boots and horseshoe jeans below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HIKER BOOT AND HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:
Style with a bright white tee or pair with a cosy knit.
These come with two sets of laces so you can swap them out based on your preference.
Add a subtle wash of colour to your winter wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
