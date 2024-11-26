Sienna Miller wears hiker boots.

If anyone can set the scene for a new trend in the middle of the season, it has to be Sienna Miller. Stepping out for lunch in New York—accompanied by the ultra-stylish Jennifer Lawrence—Miller styled a "dated" boots trend that's hardly had a look in this season—although I have a feeling this is about to change.

Swapping out the biker boots, pull-on styles and Western pairs that fashion people have been wearing on repeat this winter, Miller selected a chic and cold-weather-ready hiker boot to complete her weekday ensemble. With a thick lug sole and lace detailing that extends from the toe up to the ankle, Miller's black leather hiker boots gave out outfit a utilitarian energy that saw them style particularly well with her voluminous jeans.

While hiking trainers have been trending for the past few seasons, their taller and sturdier boots equivalent has fallen off the radar for the past few years. Recently, however, I've started to notice more and more brands coming out with updated iterations that feature colourful laces, glossy black exteriors and an undeniably chic silhouette that makes styling them a breeze.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing hers with voluminous jeans, a rounded leather jacket, an oversized tote and a beige bucket hat, Miller's New York outfit tapped into several blooming trends, all remaining typically relaxed and causally un-done. Taking a break from the straight-leg jeans and baggy pairs that have dominated the wardrobes of fashion people over the past few seasons, Miller styled a pair of sculptural horseshoe jeans with her chunky lace-up boots. Hugging the waist before flaring out at the knees and tapering back in towards the ankles, horseshoe jeans impart a chic silhouette that adds structure and interest to an outfit, without feeling overdone.

If you're looking to give your winter wardrobe a Miller-approved overhaul, read on to discover our edit of the best hiker boots and horseshoe jeans below.

