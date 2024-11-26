Sienna Miller Just Wore a “Dated” Boot with 2025’s Biggest Jeans Trend

If anyone can set the scene for a new trend in the middle of the season, it has to be Sienna Miller. Stepping out for lunch in New York—accompanied by the ultra-stylish Jennifer Lawrence—Miller styled a "dated" boots trend that's hardly had a look in this season—although I have a feeling this is about to change.

Swapping out the biker boots, pull-on styles and Western pairs that fashion people have been wearing on repeat this winter, Miller selected a chic and cold-weather-ready hiker boot to complete her weekday ensemble. With a thick lug sole and lace detailing that extends from the toe up to the ankle, Miller's black leather hiker boots gave out outfit a utilitarian energy that saw them style particularly well with her voluminous jeans.

While hiking trainers have been trending for the past few seasons, their taller and sturdier boots equivalent has fallen off the radar for the past few years. Recently, however, I've started to notice more and more brands coming out with updated iterations that feature colourful laces, glossy black exteriors and an undeniably chic silhouette that makes styling them a breeze.

Sienna Miller wears hiker boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing hers with voluminous jeans, a rounded leather jacket, an oversized tote and a beige bucket hat, Miller's New York outfit tapped into several blooming trends, all remaining typically relaxed and causally un-done. Taking a break from the straight-leg jeans and baggy pairs that have dominated the wardrobes of fashion people over the past few seasons, Miller styled a pair of sculptural horseshoe jeans with her chunky lace-up boots. Hugging the waist before flaring out at the knees and tapering back in towards the ankles, horseshoe jeans impart a chic silhouette that adds structure and interest to an outfit, without feeling overdone.

If you're looking to give your winter wardrobe a Miller-approved overhaul, read on to discover our edit of the best hiker boots and horseshoe jeans below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HIKER BOOT AND HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:

Uo East Leather Hiker Boots
Urban Outfitters
East Leather Hiker Boots

Style with thick socks for a cosy winter outfit.

Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans

Style with a bright white tee or pair with a cosy knit.

Black Leather Borg Hiking Boots
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Borg Hiking Boots

The borg tongues give this such a snug energy.

paige,

Paige
Arellia Barrel Leg Pant

Style with heels for a casual take on evening styling.

Niels Ankle Boots - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Niels Ankle Boots

These come with two sets of laces so you can swap them out based on your preference.

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Women's Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot in Ochre/rubber
Bottega Veneta
Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boot

These are already on their way to selling out.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Horseshoe Jeans

These come in sizes 23—34.

Haven
Weekend Max Mara
Haven Boots

These also come in a jet black shade.

Extreme Tapered Jean
ME+EM
Extreme Tapered Jean

I always come back to dark wash denim for the winter months.

Barbour Blake Hiker Boots
Barbour
Blake Hiker Boots

Style with denim or pair with wide-leg trousers.

Cortina Leather Shearling Boot - Black/black
Penelope Chilvers
Cortina Leather Shearling Boot

Add a subtle wash of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Amber Loose Jeans
Arket
Amber Loose Jeans

These also come in four other shades.

Blanche Shearling-Lined Leather Ankle Boots
Moncler
Blanche Shearling-Lined Leather Ankle Boots

These are shearling lined for a cosy feel.

Coast Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Coast Wide-Leg Jeans

Style these long jeans with heels for a sleek silhouette.

