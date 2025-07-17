Ankle Boots With Dresses Are Out—This Is the Shoe Trend Those With Cool Style Are Wearing Instead

I suppose that since so many aspects of fashion are subjective and what we wear is dependent on one's taste and lifestyle, you can take what I'm saying with a grain of salt and just wear whatever you want. But if you're curious about what I'm seeing stylish people wear (and not wear) as of late, I'm here to provide that information. The specific stylish person I'm putting on your radar this time is Alexa Chung.
Chung has provided us all with countless examples of outfit and trend inspiration over the years, and the latest is one for the books. This week in Manhattan, she was photographed, ironically, at a photo shoot. And one of the looks she wore was perfectly executed and very much in keeping with her signature style. The simple outfit consisted of a white maxi dress and the boot trend that looks much fresher than ankle boots would have with a maxi dress: knee-high boots (specifically, black patent-leather ones).
Don't get me wrong—ankle boots are a classic that serve an important purpose in one's wardrobe. But I'm not seeing fashion people pairing them with any dresses, let alone maxi dresses, all that much lately. It's almost always knee-high boots they opt for, and I predict that as fall inches closer and closer, we'll see other stylish dressers follow Chung's lead and pair maxi dresses with knee-high boots.
Keep scrolling for fresh Alexa Chung styling inspiration and to shop similar maxi dresses and knee-high boots to get the look.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.