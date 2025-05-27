Return Those New Flats—*These* Are the Cool Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Dresses and Skirts

Fresh and unexpected.

A collage of women wearing moto boots with skirts and dresses.
(Image credit: @sofiamcoehlo; Backgrid; @by_eva_)
In 2023, stylist and digital creator Allison Bornstein introduced the "wrong-shoe theory," a concept that quickly caught fire in the fashion world. Ever since, fashion insiders have embraced it, experimenting with bold and unexpected footwear pairings—from kitten heels with track pants to retro sneakers with baby-doll dresses. One particularly striking combo making waves this spring is the pairing of minidresses and skirts with moto boots.

From L.A. to Portugal, fashion people are ditching classic flats and opting for biker boots as their go-to footwear choice. Recently, singer Madison Beer was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a polka-dot and striped minidress paired with calf-height black leather moto boots. Instagram has also been abuzz with stylish individuals showcasing this trend, pairing the tough boots with everything from lace maxi dresses to silk miniskirts.

Madison Beer wears a patterned dress and black moto boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Madison Beer: Forever 21 top; Dior bag

Originally designed for motorcyclists, moto boots are known for their rugged, worn-in aesthetic and utilitarian details. However, it was Miu Miu's F/W 22 collection that propelled these boots from practical gear to high-fashion statement pieces. Soon after, designers such as Coach, Chloé, and ACNE Studios began incorporating moto boots into their collections, offering a variety of styles that speak to the fashion-forward set.

If you're feeling inspired to add some edge to your dresses and skirts this spring and summer, keep scrolling to shop the best moto boots on the market.

Shop the Best Moto Boots for Women

Asos Design Arley Flat Biker Boots in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Arley Flat Biker Boots

Style with a floral midi dress and a mini bag.

Rocky Brown Distressed
STEVE MADDEN
Rocky Brown Distressed

This distressed leather is equally edgy and cool.

Sofia wears a lace dress and black moto boots.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoehlo)

Style Notes: This summer, expect to see a strong balance between romantic and utilitarian designs, such as a lace dress with edgy boots.

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boots

These also come in brown leather.

Uo Moto Harness Boot
Urban Outfitters
Moto Harness Boots

Combine these with a belted minidress for a look inspired by Kate Moss at Glastonbury.

Eva wears a silk skirt and moto boots.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Style Notes: What makes this outfit visually interesting is the combination of fabrics in the wool shacket, silk skirt, and leather boots.

Dakota Biker Boot
Chloé
Dakota Biker Boots

These boots have become a staple for fashion people.

MANGO, Buckle Leather Ankle Boots
MANGO
Buckle Leather Ankle Boots

For minimalist dressers who want something a little more subtle.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City.

