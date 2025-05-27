Return Those New Flats—*These* Are the Cool Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Dresses and Skirts
Fresh and unexpected.
In 2023, stylist and digital creator Allison Bornstein introduced the "wrong-shoe theory," a concept that quickly caught fire in the fashion world. Ever since, fashion insiders have embraced it, experimenting with bold and unexpected footwear pairings—from kitten heels with track pants to retro sneakers with baby-doll dresses. One particularly striking combo making waves this spring is the pairing of minidresses and skirts with moto boots.
From L.A. to Portugal, fashion people are ditching classic flats and opting for biker boots as their go-to footwear choice. Recently, singer Madison Beer was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a polka-dot and striped minidress paired with calf-height black leather moto boots. Instagram has also been abuzz with stylish individuals showcasing this trend, pairing the tough boots with everything from lace maxi dresses to silk miniskirts.
On Madison Beer: Forever 21 top; Dior bag
Originally designed for motorcyclists, moto boots are known for their rugged, worn-in aesthetic and utilitarian details. However, it was Miu Miu's F/W 22 collection that propelled these boots from practical gear to high-fashion statement pieces. Soon after, designers such as Coach, Chloé, and ACNE Studios began incorporating moto boots into their collections, offering a variety of styles that speak to the fashion-forward set.
If you're feeling inspired to add some edge to your dresses and skirts this spring and summer, keep scrolling to shop the best moto boots on the market.
Shop the Best Moto Boots for Women
Style Notes: This summer, expect to see a strong balance between romantic and utilitarian designs, such as a lace dress with edgy boots.
Style Notes: What makes this outfit visually interesting is the combination of fabrics in the wool shacket, silk skirt, and leather boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
