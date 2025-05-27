In 2023, stylist and digital creator Allison Bornstein introduced the "wrong-shoe theory," a concept that quickly caught fire in the fashion world. Ever since, fashion insiders have embraced it, experimenting with bold and unexpected footwear pairings—from kitten heels with track pants to retro sneakers with baby-doll dresses. One particularly striking combo making waves this spring is the pairing of minidresses and skirts with moto boots.

From L.A. to Portugal, fashion people are ditching classic flats and opting for biker boots as their go-to footwear choice. Recently, singer Madison Beer was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a polka-dot and striped minidress paired with calf-height black leather moto boots. Instagram has also been abuzz with stylish individuals showcasing this trend, pairing the tough boots with everything from lace maxi dresses to silk miniskirts.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Madison Beer: Forever 21 top; Dior bag

Originally designed for motorcyclists, moto boots are known for their rugged, worn-in aesthetic and utilitarian details. However, it was Miu Miu's F/W 22 collection that propelled these boots from practical gear to high-fashion statement pieces. Soon after, designers such as Coach, Chloé, and ACNE Studios began incorporating moto boots into their collections, offering a variety of styles that speak to the fashion-forward set.

If you're feeling inspired to add some edge to your dresses and skirts this spring and summer, keep scrolling to shop the best moto boots on the market.

Shop the Best Moto Boots for Women

ASOS DESIGN Arley Flat Biker Boots $65 SHOP NOW Style with a floral midi dress and a mini bag. STEVE MADDEN Rocky Brown Distressed $160 SHOP NOW This distressed leather is equally edgy and cool.

Style Notes: This summer, expect to see a strong balance between romantic and utilitarian designs, such as a lace dress with edgy boots.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boots $498 SHOP NOW These also come in brown leather. Urban Outfitters Moto Harness Boots $119 SHOP NOW Combine these with a belted minidress for a look inspired by Kate Moss at Glastonbury.

Style Notes: What makes this outfit visually interesting is the combination of fabrics in the wool shacket, silk skirt, and leather boots.

Chloé Dakota Biker Boots $1050 SHOP NOW These boots have become a staple for fashion people. MANGO Buckle Leather Ankle Boots $200 $100 SHOP NOW For minimalist dressers who want something a little more subtle.