When it comes to the Venice Film Festival, those with taste know the real fashion flexes begin the moment the stars set foot on the tarmac at Venice Marco Polo Airport. Long before the stars even descend on the Lido, arriving ever in style by speedboat, the best-dressed attendees begin making their mark on the Italian city through stylish travel outfits that harken back to the halcyon days of the jet set in the ‘60s.
Amal Clooney followed in this tradition of bringing Old Hollywood glamour to the cinematic event by stepping out in an olive green satin blazer, matching shorts and towering black court heels. Balancing an elegant sensibility with an undone effortlessness, the look was punctuated by her unexpected shoe choice.
Of course, the waves of the Grand Canal were no match for her, who took to the opulent setting looking like a complete movie star. With her signature tousled locks and oversized sunglasses reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy, it was only right that she completed the sumptuous ensemble with a pair of shoes better suited for the streets of Milan than the aisles of a plane.
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Of course, Clooney has always had an affinity for dressing exceptionally well in Venice. After all, this was the place where she tied the knot at the seven-star Aman Hotel over a decade ago. Still, the barrister has always managed to make her off-duty wardrobe feel both accessible and aspirational.
Heels have been a crucial part of this approach to dressing, whether it be a pair of metallic strappy sandals, like she wore whilst summering in Lake Como a few weeks ago, or vinyl stilettos, similar to the ones she wore to a Golden Globes after-party back in January.
Bringing a sophisticated touch to any look, it's clear that, though once reserved for special occasions, a casual pump will enhance even the most mundane silhouettes. And yes, this includes the ones you have to wear through security.
Shop Amal Clooney's Black Heels:
Victoria Beckham
Harlow 100 Satin Mules
From the peep-toe to the curved heel, this style combines two of the biggest shoe trends of 206
ZARA
Textured Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes
Make like Amal and opt for a style with a textured touch.
Reformation
Calista Scrunch Heel
From Phoebe Philo to Khaite, ruched and gathered accents around the foot are everywhere.
H&M
Pointed Satin Court Shoes
The subtle ankle strap brings a more refined sensibility to these court shoes.
Ralph Lauren
Lindella II Leather Pump
Rachel Green-approved.
M&S
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
M&S is always well stocked with wardrobe staples at affordable price points.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.