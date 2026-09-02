Fashion Moms Will Be Coming Back to This Paris-Approved Outfit Formula All Fall

It's officially back-to-school season, and if you're a mom who wants to look like a fashion insider this fall, Rihanna has all the outfit inspiration you need. While this isn't one of her signature NYC looks, the outfit she recently wore in Paris has that effortlessly cool, European-approved factor that you can recreate and wear anywhere.
Forgoing baggy jeans and her usual track pants, Rihanna was spotted over the weekend at the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris wearing an elegant yet wearable look. She paired a long black trench coat with a dark gray T-shirt and light gray jogger sweats. To make the outfit look expensive, she added metallic pointed-toe mules, a gold choker necklace, and Dior's new Milly-La-Forêt Bag, also known as the Crunchy Bag.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.