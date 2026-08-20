RIP, Shoes—Chanel's Viral Barefoot Sandals Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut on Margaret Qualley

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Margaret Qualley wears Chanel barefoot sandals on the red carpet with Jacob Elordi.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wait a minute. Are naked shoes the new naked dress? I've spent years covering the evolution of daringly sheer fashion moments on red carpets, so I'm not easily fazed by celebrities' out-there outfits. That said, Margaret Qualley's newest appearance managed to stop me in my tracks because she's wearing the ever-so-controversial Chanel barefoot sandals that debuted on the runway at the French house's cruise 2027 show in Biarritz in late April.

With just a small swath of leather covering her heels and two thin straps tied around her ankles, Qualley essentially went barefoot on the red carpet. I, for one, commend her bravery! Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi, her costar in The Dog Stars, opted for a more conventional head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look. Scroll down to see photos from their red carpet event in London today.

Margaret Qualley wears Chanel barefoot sandals on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley wears Chanel barefoot sandals on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley wears Chanel barefoot sandals on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.