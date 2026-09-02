If you're a lover of sweatshirts but don't love looking sloppy, what better sweatshirt outfit to copy than Jennifer Lopez's, who never looks sloppy. Lopez was spotted in NYC earlier today in an early-fall outfit that featured a specific sweatshirt styling trick that I'm sure will stick with you. It started with jeans. Hers were wide-leg, but any style will do. On top, she wore an oversized blue sweatshirt, made infinitely chicer by layering it over a collared shirt. This specific styling added a touch of polished preppiness to the outfit—without sacrificing its effortlessness.
Truth be told, it wasn't J.Lo who put this sweatshirt styling trick on my radar first. I recently noticed that Polo Ralph Lauren made a new version of its iconic logo'd sweatshirt, which has a built-in layered collar. It's already selling out everywhere, so I don't think I'm the only one to notice it. But if you prefer to do your own layering, take any button-down or polo shirt and top it off with a roomy sweatshirt. That's it!
Keep scrolling to see Lopez's look and shop an assortment of sweatshirts to wear on repeat this fall.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.