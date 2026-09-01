Confirmed: Hailey Bieber Has Been Using This French Pharmacy SPF and Firming Lotion All Summer

Hailey Bieber's skin and makeup routines are chock-full of Rhode staples (well, duh) but the beauty mogul isn't afraid to give other brands their flowers. Case in point? She praises Kosas's brightening concealer and Kylie Cosmetics's soft-mauve lip liner. Whenever she does drop these pearls of information, I can't help but take note—and add said product swiftly to my cart. After all, the products she puts her stamp of approval on tend to sell out. In seconds.
So when Bieber posted an Instagram Story of her "summer musts" consisting of not one but two unaffiliated bodycare staples? You better believe I dropped everything to share the news. Scroll ahead to shop the exact items she swears by.
GENTE
Belly Firm Slimming Lotion
First up, we have this firming body lotion from Gente. Eagle-eyed fans will know this isn't the first time she's endorsed the Brazilian-inspired body care brand, as she previously praised its Lymphatic Drainage Oil. ("Obsessed with lymphatic drainage massage and obsessed with these oils," she wrote in an Instagram Story.) This lotion, though, has extra skin-firming powers thanks to drosera ramentacea extract, which has been shown to reduce fat tissue—a 12% visible reduction, to be exact, according to the brand's four-week clinical trial.
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This likely goes without saying, but allow me to make it crystal clear while we're here: There is nothing "wrong" with cellulite (or stretch marks or any sort of skin dimpling). If you are a living, breathing human, there's a solid chance you have it! There is also no topical that can 100% eliminate it forever, but if the texture does bother you, creams like this can temporarily ease the appearance. Firming abilities aside, this cream also evens tone and, of course, deeply hydrates, which also makes it a worthy end-of-summer buy.
Then we have Bieber's second staple: Nuxe's SPF 30 spray. French pharmacy fans, you likely know and love the brand for its Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, which drenches your limbs in a non-greasy glow and smells downright heavenly. Editors always make sure to pick up a Nuxe staple (or three) whenever they find themselves in France, and it seems Bieber also falls into that camp. Alas, the SPF spray isn't available stateside just yet, but I did find a cream version at Walmart you can buy in the meantime.
Nuxe
Nuxe Sun Delicious Cream SPF 30
She of course plugged a few Rhode essentials, too. Find them all below, along with more beauty items that earned Bieber's blessing.
Shop Hailey Bieber-Approved Beauty Products
rhode
Pocket Bronze
Bieber's bronzer deserves all the hype.
rhode
Highlight Milk
Rhode's Highlight Milk in Shade 3 delivers the prettiest bronze.
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape
A staple.
Rhode
Pocket Brush
The compact size was made for summer travel.
GENTE
Lymphatic Drainage Oil
Gente's silky body oil somehow provides just enough slip without making you feel too greasy.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.