Fashion People in Milan Are Already Wearing Tops and Knits in This Winter Colour Trend

I've been street style spotting—here's how fashion people are wearing the top colour trend that's due to take off next.

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Alexa Chung arrives at the Prada runway show in Milan wearing a red button-down with a sparkly knee-length skirt and black slingback heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Twice a year, if you make your way to the centre of Milan and get your timings just right, you might be able to catch a first-hand glimpse of some of the best street style that the industry can garner. Attracting the world's best dressed, Prada's runway shows are an excellent place to hang around if you're in the market for a dose of styling inspiration. And this afternoon, as Miuccia Prada unveiled the house’s spring/summer 2027 collection, some of the city’s chicest names gathered outside the show—and, among the procession of knee-length skirts and buckle-clad shoes, I spotted an emerging winter colour trend that's beginning to break through.

Dressed in letterbox red, Alexa Chung arrived in a vibrant button-down styled with one of Prada’s signature knee-length skirts. The bold primary shade brought energy to her otherwise understated look, whilst the polished, classic cut of her shirt kept the colour feeling sophisticated.

Alexa Chung arrives at the Prada runway show in Milan wearing a red button-down with a sparkly knee-length skirt and black slingback heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not the only one tapping into the shade, I also spotted Uma Thurman in a short-sleeved fine-knit top in the same tomato red, worn with a khaki skirt.

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Uma Thurman arrives at the Prada SS27 runway show in Milan wearing a red short sleeve knit with a khaki pleated skirt and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst fashion people may still be preoccupied with mermaid-style turquoise and are beginning to embrace royal purple, the chicest people in Milan are already making room for winter's forthcoming palette. And if you’re looking for an easy way to wear it, a top or knit is a particularly polished place to start.

Ever inspired by the Prada girls, read on to discover the red tops I’m recommending now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.