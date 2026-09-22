Twice a year, if you make your way to the centre of Milan and get your timings just right, you might be able to catch a first-hand glimpse of some of the best street style that the industry can garner. Attracting the world's best dressed, Prada's runway shows are an excellent place to hang around if you're in the market for a dose of styling inspiration. And this afternoon, as Miuccia Prada unveiled the house’s spring/summer 2027 collection, some of the city’s chicest names gathered outside the show—and, among the procession of knee-length skirts and buckle-clad shoes, I spotted an emerging winter colour trend that's beginning to break through.
Dressed in letterbox red, Alexa Chung arrived in a vibrant button-down styled with one of Prada’s signature knee-length skirts. The bold primary shade brought energy to her otherwise understated look, whilst the polished, classic cut of her shirt kept the colour feeling sophisticated.
Not the only one tapping into the shade, I also spotted Uma Thurman in a short-sleeved fine-knit top in the same tomato red, worn with a khaki skirt.
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Whilst fashion people may still be preoccupied with mermaid-style turquoise and are beginning to embrace royal purple, the chicest people in Milan are already making room for winter's forthcoming palette. And if you’re looking for an easy way to wear it, a top or knit is a particularly polished place to start.
Ever inspired by the Prada girls, read on to discover the red tops I’m recommending now.
Shop Red Tops:
H&M
Ribbed Boat-Neck Top
Whilst I love this in the red, it also comes in three other shades.
Reformation
Katherine Poplin Shirt
Style this with jeans, or take inspiration from Alexa and wear with a knee-length skirt.
COS
Jersey Cardigan Top
This throw-on fitted cardigan also comes in black and burgundy.
Mango
Knitted Button Cardigan
Honestly, I think this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Massimo Dutti
Short Sleeve Wool Blend Knit Sweater
Style this with a khaki skirt to get Uma's look.
anthropologie
Georgie Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Just watch: in a few weeks time fashion people will be wearing short sleeve knits on repeat.
DISSH
Illaria Burnt Red Wide Sleeve Knit Top
A boatneck top makes every outfit feel more glamorous.
net-a-porter
Diana Organic Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Flore Flore's basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.