When we think about early-fall trends that dominated in 2025, pedal pushers are among the first that come to mind. They were spotted on the chicest dressers across London, Paris, NYC, and L.A., including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Zoë Kravitz. If you bought into the trend last year, the good news is that it's back for fall 2026. However, there's a catch. It's not just about which pedal pushers you buy. It's also how you style them, and this season, it's all about the shoes. Case in point: Selena Gomez's recent outfit.
Over the weekend, while heading to Webster Hall in New York City for her husband Benny Blanco's performance, Gomez was photographed wearing pedal pushers. She chose a black pair with ruffled hems, styled with a fitted black leather jacket, black pointed-toe slingback heels, a black leather shoulder bag, and wire-frame sunglasses.
Wearing pedal pushers in 2026 is all about finding the right footwear to elevate the pant silhouette. Last year, we might have thought strappy sandals or heeled flip-flops were the perfect pairing, but now, the way to refresh the trend is with more sophisticated shoes. As Gomez showed, pointed-toe slingbacks are a great option because they draw the eye downward, creating a long, continuous line through the leg for a sleek, polished silhouette.
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Keep scrolling to see Gomez's chic outfit and shop the best pedal pushers and slingbacks on the market.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.