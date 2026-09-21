The Heel Trend French Girls Love Looks Much More NYC If You Wear It With These Two Items

Zoë Kravitz's style is that of a cool New Yorker through and through, but she does have something in common with her stylish French-girl counterparts: a love of ballet pumps. Ballet pumps are ballet flats with a low block heel, either with the traditional bow or minimalist-style without (Kravitz has been known to wear both), and It girls on both sides of the pond love them right now.
While a chic Parisian is likely to style ballet pumps with something classic, such as straight-leg jeans and a tee or a knee-length slip skirt, Kravitz opted to wear hers with two items that gave the shoes much more of an NYC edge. She was spotted in the city over the weekend wearing a pair of black suede ballet pumps with a suede shirt-jacket and a pair of micro shorts (aka, hot pants). And as it turns out, it's the perfect transitional outfit—especially for this unseasonably warm fall we've been having. The combination of pieces feels cool and modern—just like Kravitz herself.
Keep scrolling to see Kravitz's outfit and shop suede shirt-jackets, micro shorts, and ballet pumps to wear together.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.