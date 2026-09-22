This Is the Children's Clothing Brand the Fashion Crowd Loves (Myself Included), and the Label Opened Up a New Store in NYC

Chanel, Celine, Prada—these are the labels I dream about for my own wardrobe. But as a fashion dad (my daughter is two, with another baby on the way), the children’s brand that inspires me most is La Coqueta. And I’m not alone—ask anyone in the know, and they’ll tell you La Coqueta is the ultimate go-to for stylish kids.
You know a La Coqueta piece when you see its beautifully crafted, thoughtful designs (made in Spain). "I founded La Coqueta in 2013, after the birth of my fifth child. While I had always loved fashion, the idea for the business really came from necessity. I struggled to find beautifully made, high-quality children’s clothes that were practical enough for everyday wear, so I began buying pieces whenever I visited my hometown in Spain," Celia Muñoz, the founder of La Coqueta, told me. "People often complimented my children’s clothes, and soon friends in London were asking me to bring pieces back for them too. That was when I began to see an opportunity to share the Spanish clothing I loved with a wider audience—and La Coqueta was born." Excitingly, while the flagship store is in London, the brand just opened a brand new store in New York City (at 1226 Madison). Below, you'll learn more about this exciting next step for La Coqueta from Muñoz, along with some of my favorite shopping picks.
Why was New York City the perfect next stop to expand the La Coqueta brand?
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America is our biggest market. With a strong e-commerce presence and a loyal customer base across New York State and the wider United States—it is a huge milestone for the brand and such an exciting time to be opening our first store in New York City on the Upper East Side.
What can customers expect while shopping inside the new store?
We are so excited to welcome our loyal customers into the store and invite them to experience the world of La Coqueta from the moment they step inside. Bringing our brand to life in a physical space–translating the online experience into something tangible is truly a dream come true.
The store is more than a space. It is a reflection of our brand values: thoughtful design, enduring quality, the joy of dressing children and a celebration of the magic of childhood. Opening our doors is just the beginning of building something lasting within the New York City community.
Do you have any favorite fall pieces from the new collection?
I always love the arrival of autumn/ winter; rich colors, beautiful textures and exceptional craftsmanship in seasonal shades of burgundy, bottle green, and chocolate brown paired with softer shades of powder blue, dusky pink, and sage.
Artisanal detail has always been at the heart of La Coqueta and my design process, with beautiful prints bringing every piece to life. Hand-painted pomegranates in shades of pink and terracotta give a nod to our Spanish heritage, while delicate florals add a romantic, painterly feel. This season’s toile de Jouy and festive tartans complete the story, celebrating La Coqueta’s enduring love of time-honored craftsmanship and tradition. I’m so proud of this collection and hope you love it as much as I do.
For me, one of the most defining moments for AW26 is the introduction of the Mother Muse, our first dedicated womenswear collection. Long in the making, it is inspired by the women who shape the earliest chapters of family life.
Crafted from luxurious yet effortless fabrics, the designs echo our childrenswear styles through seasonal florals, warming tones, and timeless silhouettes, inviting mothers and children to express not only a shared aesthetic, but a shared story.
Shop La Coqueta
La Coqueta
Terracotta Floral Melina Girl Dress
La Coqueta
Dusty Blue Avery Kids Coat
La Coqueta
Blue Check Coroza Baby Dungarees
La Coqueta
Pink Floral Emanuella Long Sleeve Girl Hand-Smocked Shirt
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.