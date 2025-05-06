I Lived In Leather Mary Janes Last Summer—This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend I’m Stealing From Kendall This Year

Pony hair ballet flats retain all of the styling ease of their smooth leather counterparts, but with a twist. Discover how Kendall Jenner is already wearing hers.

Kendall Jenner wears pony hair ballet flats.
Last summer, leather Mary Janes were practically glued to my feet. Caught up in the flat-shoe frenzy, I embraced the trend wholeheartedly, acquiring a couple of pairs and rotating them with gusto. From office hours to after hours, they were always reliably chic. But this summer I’m ready for something new and, thanks to Kendall Jenner, I’ve found my new flat-shoe hero for 2025.

Spotted wearing tailored trousers, a crisp white T-shirt and a rich butterscotch jacket, the real talking point in Jenner's pre-Met Gala look was her pony hair ballet flats. Subtle and luxurious, with just the right amount of character, they elevated her outfit in that effortless, insider-guided way that Jenner has mastered.

Kendall Jenner wears pony hair ballet flats.

Where leather Mary Janes offer classic polish, pony-hair ballet flats bring a fresh energy—infusing outfits with texture, personality and a playful edge. They’re still understated enough to wear every day, but offer a tactile richness that makes them feel far more directional.

While dubbed "pony hair" the furry finish is actually crafted from cow hide or synthetic materials, and options across the market range from leather pairs to look-alike synthetic alternatives.

If you’re ready to switch up your summer footwear too, the pony hair ballet flat is the pair to invest in. Whether you’re drawn to classic black like Kendall, or want to lean into the trend with animal prints and bold textures, there’s a version for every taste—and plenty to be found on the high street right now.

Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs below.

SHOP PONY HAIR BALLET FLATS:

Massimo Dutti, Furskin Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Furskin Ballet Flats

The jet black shade makes these furry shoes much easier to style than you may have initially thought.

Faux Fur Ballerinas
Zara
Faux Fur Ballerinas

Style these with fresh white socks for a polished, preppy look.

Gisela Ballet Flats | 36.5
Notabene
Gisela Ballet Flats

The pointed-toe design gives these a polished finish that can elevate your entire look.

Pony Hair Ballet Flats
COS
Pony Hair Ballet Flats

The powder pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats
COS
Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats

The leopard print shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats

The chocolate brown colour trend adds depth and dimension without weighing down a look.

