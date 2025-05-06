I Lived In Leather Mary Janes Last Summer—This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend I’m Stealing From Kendall This Year
Pony hair ballet flats retain all of the styling ease of their smooth leather counterparts, but with a twist. Discover how Kendall Jenner is already wearing hers.
Last summer, leather Mary Janes were practically glued to my feet. Caught up in the flat-shoe frenzy, I embraced the trend wholeheartedly, acquiring a couple of pairs and rotating them with gusto. From office hours to after hours, they were always reliably chic. But this summer I’m ready for something new and, thanks to Kendall Jenner, I’ve found my new flat-shoe hero for 2025.
Spotted wearing tailored trousers, a crisp white T-shirt and a rich butterscotch jacket, the real talking point in Jenner's pre-Met Gala look was her pony hair ballet flats. Subtle and luxurious, with just the right amount of character, they elevated her outfit in that effortless, insider-guided way that Jenner has mastered.
Where leather Mary Janes offer classic polish, pony-hair ballet flats bring a fresh energy—infusing outfits with texture, personality and a playful edge. They’re still understated enough to wear every day, but offer a tactile richness that makes them feel far more directional.
While dubbed "pony hair" the furry finish is actually crafted from cow hide or synthetic materials, and options across the market range from leather pairs to look-alike synthetic alternatives.
If you’re ready to switch up your summer footwear too, the pony hair ballet flat is the pair to invest in. Whether you’re drawn to classic black like Kendall, or want to lean into the trend with animal prints and bold textures, there’s a version for every taste—and plenty to be found on the high street right now.
Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs below.
SHOP PONY HAIR BALLET FLATS:
The jet black shade makes these furry shoes much easier to style than you may have initially thought.
The pointed-toe design gives these a polished finish that can elevate your entire look.
The leopard print shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The chocolate brown colour trend adds depth and dimension without weighing down a look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
