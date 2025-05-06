I Lived In Leather Mary Janes Last Summer—This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend I’m Stealing From Kendall This Year

Last summer, leather Mary Janes were practically glued to my feet. Caught up in the flat-shoe frenzy, I embraced the trend wholeheartedly, acquiring a couple of pairs and rotating them with gusto. From office hours to after hours, they were always reliably chic. But this summer I’m ready for something new and, thanks to Kendall Jenner, I’ve found my new flat-shoe hero for 2025.

Spotted wearing tailored trousers, a crisp white T-shirt and a rich butterscotch jacket, the real talking point in Jenner's pre-Met Gala look was her pony hair ballet flats. Subtle and luxurious, with just the right amount of character, they elevated her outfit in that effortless, insider-guided way that Jenner has mastered.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where leather Mary Janes offer classic polish, pony-hair ballet flats bring a fresh energy—infusing outfits with texture, personality and a playful edge. They’re still understated enough to wear every day, but offer a tactile richness that makes them feel far more directional.

While dubbed "pony hair" the furry finish is actually crafted from cow hide or synthetic materials, and options across the market range from leather pairs to look-alike synthetic alternatives.

If you’re ready to switch up your summer footwear too, the pony hair ballet flat is the pair to invest in. Whether you’re drawn to classic black like Kendall, or want to lean into the trend with animal prints and bold textures, there’s a version for every taste—and plenty to be found on the high street right now.

Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs below.

SHOP PONY HAIR BALLET FLATS:

Massimo Dutti Furskin Ballet Flats £129 SHOP NOW The jet black shade makes these furry shoes much easier to style than you may have initially thought.

Zara Faux Fur Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW Style these with fresh white socks for a polished, preppy look.

Notabene Gisela Ballet Flats £386 SHOP NOW The pointed-toe design gives these a polished finish that can elevate your entire look.

COS Pony Hair Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The powder pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £28 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

COS Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ballet Flats £125 SHOP NOW The leopard print shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.