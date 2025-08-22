See You Next Summer, Light-Wash Jeans—for Fall, This Is the Only Denim Trend That Matters

When it comes to street style, Hailey Bieber is my go-to fashion inspiration. What I love about her aesthetic is how she combines elegant and casual pieces to create looks that feel approachable. Whether she's hitting the gym, grabbing a matcha, or hanging with friends, I always make sure to take mental notes, knowing there's something in her look I can work into my own wardrobe. A perfect example is her latest denim outfit.
While walking around with friends in L.A. this week, Bieber was spotted swapping her light-wash jeans for dark ones, specifically in a balloon shape (similar to barrel-leg jeans, but they don't taper as tightly at the ankle). She paired them with a white tube top, a woven tote bag from The Row, and her go-to kitten-heel flip-flops from Toteme.
From New York to L.A. and even Paris, dark-wash jeans are staging a comeback for fall—and my fellow fashion editors and I are here for it. The dark wash offers a more elegant and refined look compared to light-wash jeans, which often give off a more casual, worn-in vibe. When it comes to styling them, the trick is to either opt for bold separates—think a blue sweater or red sporty jacket—or other neutrals like a brown leather single-breasted coat or an ivory turtleneck. With that said, if you're ready to refresh your jeans collection with the top denim trend for fall 2025, keep scrolling to see how Bieber styled her dark-wash jeans and to shop the best pairs on the market now.
