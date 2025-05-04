Just Watch—Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Elegant Trouser Instead of Jeans All Summer

Swishy, luminous and impossibly chic, cream satin trousers are the emerging summer trend fashion people—Kendall Jenner included—will be styling all season.

Kendall Jenner wears cream satin trousers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Between the swishy fabrication, the draping design and the light reflecting quality of satin trousers, this style feels like one of the chicest on the market right now. And if I wasn’t already convinced of their elevated appeal, Kendall Jenner’s latest outfit sealed the deal.

Stepping out in a glossy cream pair, Jenner styled her trousers into a sophisticated evening ensemble I’ll be emulating all season long. The crisp cream satin added softness and fluidity to her look, offering a soft contrast against a jet-black leather jacket. Continuing the monochromatic mood, she accessorised with sleek black sunglasses, pointed-toe heels and a supple satin bag—ditching the typical lightweight cotton dresses of summer in favour of something infinitely more polished.

Kendall Jenner wears cream satin trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The subtle hue gives the supermodel's trousers had a luminous quality that freshened up her otherwise heavy, dark palette, injecting depth and interest without the need for bold colours or clashing textures. And while Jenner opted for sharp heels and a boxy jacket, this trouser trend is surprisingly versatile. Swapping out jeans, they look just as chic styled down with a simple tank or relaxed tee.

What's more is that the abundant sophistication is married with unrivalled comfort, as the leg-crazing cut and supple soft finish rivals the comfort of your favourite pair of pyjamas. Read on to discover my edit of the best cream satin trousers below.

SHOP CREAM SATIN TROUSERS:

Petites Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Petites Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

The elasticised waist band ensures a comfortable fit.

Ghost Celine Wide Leg Satin Trousers
Ghost
Celine Wide Leg Satin Trousers

The high waist and front-pleat detailing gives these a polished energy that sees them style well with pretty blouses and shirts.

Silk Trousers – Light Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Silk Trousers

These will look so elegant paired with a polkadot blouse.

Satin Back Crepe Wide-Leg Trouser
ME+EM
Satin Back Crepe Wide-Leg Trouser

If you like wide-leg trousers, genuinely you can look no further.

By Anthropologie Silky Pull-On Trousers
Anthropologie
Silky Pull-On Trousers

These are cut to a palazzo shape and move beautifully as you walk.

Mango, Satin Straight-Fit Trousers
Mango
Satin Straight-Fit Trousers

Style with the matching shirt or wear with a simple tee.

Wide Leg Palazzotrousers
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Palazzo Trousers

These aren't as high-shine as Jenner's pair, but they hang just as beautifully.

Full Bias Cut Silk Pants
LilySilk=
Full Bias Cut Silk Pants

These also come in khaki, black and navy.

Aware Wide Leg Satin Pull on Trousers in Stone
Aware
Wide Leg Satin Pull on Trousers

Honestly, these look much more expensive than they are.

High-Rise Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Vince
High-Rise Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Style these with a silky top for an elegant take on summer dressing.

