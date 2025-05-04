Between the swishy fabrication, the draping design and the light reflecting quality of satin trousers, this style feels like one of the chicest on the market right now. And if I wasn’t already convinced of their elevated appeal, Kendall Jenner’s latest outfit sealed the deal.

Stepping out in a glossy cream pair, Jenner styled her trousers into a sophisticated evening ensemble I’ll be emulating all season long. The crisp cream satin added softness and fluidity to her look, offering a soft contrast against a jet-black leather jacket. Continuing the monochromatic mood, she accessorised with sleek black sunglasses, pointed-toe heels and a supple satin bag—ditching the typical lightweight cotton dresses of summer in favour of something infinitely more polished.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The subtle hue gives the supermodel's trousers had a luminous quality that freshened up her otherwise heavy, dark palette, injecting depth and interest without the need for bold colours or clashing textures. And while Jenner opted for sharp heels and a boxy jacket, this trouser trend is surprisingly versatile. Swapping out jeans, they look just as chic styled down with a simple tank or relaxed tee.

What's more is that the abundant sophistication is married with unrivalled comfort, as the leg-crazing cut and supple soft finish rivals the comfort of your favourite pair of pyjamas. Read on to discover my edit of the best cream satin trousers below.

SHOP CREAM SATIN TROUSERS:

Reformation Petites Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW The elasticised waist band ensures a comfortable fit.

Ghost Celine Wide Leg Satin Trousers £95 SHOP NOW The high waist and front-pleat detailing gives these a polished energy that sees them style well with pretty blouses and shirts.

ARKET Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW These will look so elegant paired with a polkadot blouse.

ME+EM Satin Back Crepe Wide-Leg Trouser £295 SHOP NOW If you like wide-leg trousers, genuinely you can look no further.

Anthropologie Silky Pull-On Trousers £118 SHOP NOW These are cut to a palazzo shape and move beautifully as you walk.

Mango Satin Straight-Fit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Style with the matching shirt or wear with a simple tee.

M&S Collection Wide Leg Palazzo Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These aren't as high-shine as Jenner's pair, but they hang just as beautifully.

LilySilk= Full Bias Cut Silk Pants £205 SHOP NOW These also come in khaki, black and navy.

Aware Wide Leg Satin Pull on Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Honestly, these look much more expensive than they are.

Vince High-Rise Satin Wide-Leg Pants £320 SHOP NOW Style these with a silky top for an elegant take on summer dressing.