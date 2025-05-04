Just Watch—Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Elegant Trouser Instead of Jeans All Summer
Swishy, luminous and impossibly chic, cream satin trousers are the emerging summer trend fashion people—Kendall Jenner included—will be styling all season.
Between the swishy fabrication, the draping design and the light reflecting quality of satin trousers, this style feels like one of the chicest on the market right now. And if I wasn’t already convinced of their elevated appeal, Kendall Jenner’s latest outfit sealed the deal.
Stepping out in a glossy cream pair, Jenner styled her trousers into a sophisticated evening ensemble I’ll be emulating all season long. The crisp cream satin added softness and fluidity to her look, offering a soft contrast against a jet-black leather jacket. Continuing the monochromatic mood, she accessorised with sleek black sunglasses, pointed-toe heels and a supple satin bag—ditching the typical lightweight cotton dresses of summer in favour of something infinitely more polished.
The subtle hue gives the supermodel's trousers had a luminous quality that freshened up her otherwise heavy, dark palette, injecting depth and interest without the need for bold colours or clashing textures. And while Jenner opted for sharp heels and a boxy jacket, this trouser trend is surprisingly versatile. Swapping out jeans, they look just as chic styled down with a simple tank or relaxed tee.
What's more is that the abundant sophistication is married with unrivalled comfort, as the leg-crazing cut and supple soft finish rivals the comfort of your favourite pair of pyjamas. Read on to discover my edit of the best cream satin trousers below.
SHOP CREAM SATIN TROUSERS:
The elasticised waist band ensures a comfortable fit.
The high waist and front-pleat detailing gives these a polished energy that sees them style well with pretty blouses and shirts.
These will look so elegant paired with a polkadot blouse.
If you like wide-leg trousers, genuinely you can look no further.
These are cut to a palazzo shape and move beautifully as you walk.
These aren't as high-shine as Jenner's pair, but they hang just as beautifully.
Style these with a silky top for an elegant take on summer dressing.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
