Sporty, a Little Ugly, and Already on Elsa Hosk: Fall's First Viral Flats Have Arrived

Summer may be coming to a close soon, but the surge in popularity around crochet, woven, and mesh flats is only set to grow stronger into next season. In fact, we already have intel on the exact It pair that everyone and their mother will be wearing or, at least, talking about and wish-listing this fall. Shocker, Alaïa is the name behind it. After the craze around the Alaïa mesh Mary Jane flats, the brand is back again with an even fresher iteration, and we predict the same best-seller status for it.
Similar to the original style, the flats comes in a fishnet material, but their Velcro slip-on silhouette gives them a much sportier feel that's reminiscent of the water shoes we wore to the beach as kids. Already, the designer water shoes are establishing residence in key tastemaker wardrobes, including Elsa Hosk's suitcase. The model and designer recently wore them while vacationing in the English countryside, where she styled the flats with an airy white maxi skirt. The shoes also popped up on our feeds, on the Upper East Side of NYC on Arielle Charnas, and at Copenhagen Fashion Week, which are all solid indicators of an emerging It piece.
Considering we haven't had a pair of "ugly" shoes hit the mainstream in a while, this season could very well mark the return of controversial footwear in the fashion world, and we're placing bets on water shoe–inspired flats taking center stage. Ahead, see how style people are wearing the Alaïa water shoes and shop similar pairs from The Row, Christopher Esber, Mango, Reformation, and more.
How Insiders Are Wearing the Viral Flats
Shop the Alaïa Fishnet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Slip-On Shoes
Alaïa
Flex Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Thong Sandals
Alaïa
Flex Mesh Thong Sandals
Alaïa
Fishnet Mules
Alaïa
Patent Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Mules
Shop More Water Shoes
Tory Burch
Patos Mesh Flats
Tory Burch's sculptural spin on the water-shoe look is so chic.
Christopher Esber
Mesh Water Flats
The pair fashion people love to take on vacation in places like Ibiza and Hydra.
Loro Piana
Floaty Fishnet Ballet Flats
This is going to be Sofia Richie's next purchase—100%.
MANGO
Soft Mesh Flat
Mango got the brief.
TOTEME
Crochet-Knit Flats
The crochet texture gives this pair an elegant finish.
The Row
Sock Mesh Flats
The Row's sock mesh flats were light-years ahead of their time but are still as relevant as ever.
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat
More pretty than ugly as far as this trend goes.
ALOHAS
Gill Mesh Ballet Flat
We're into the drawstring cord here.
ME+EM
Asymmetric Mesh Slipper
Well, these are fun.
Proenza Schouler
Tee Perforated Ballet Flat
Made to look like mesh but crafted from leather. Genius.
Steve Madden
Mino Flat
An affordable fan fave.
VIVAIA
Square-Toe V-Cut Flats
We've heard nothing but good things about how comfortable the shoes from this brand are.
SENSO
Clarissa Flat
A prettier upgrade from plain mesh flats.
Mansur Gavriel
Open Weave Ballet Flat
This color can do no wrong.
House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve
Clay Flat
These go higher up on the foot, so they qualify for the trend.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.