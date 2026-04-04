If You’re Under 5'4", These Are the 3 Jeans Trends to Try This Spring

Having spent more years in the fashion industry than I’d care to admit, I’ve heard every styling complaint imaginable—but one that consistently resurfaces is the challenge petite women face when it comes to finding the perfect pair of jeans. Rarely is it as simple as buying a pair and wearing them straight away; more often than not, a trip to the tailor is inevitable. Then there’s the question of rise, proportion and cut—each detail needing consideration to avoid visually shortening the frame. And, of course, let’s not forget the importance of shoe pairing when it comes to creating a lengthened silhouette.
With this in mind, I set out to find a roster of chic celebrities standing at 5'4" and under who consistently make denim look chic. From leg-lengthening silhouettes to fresh spring-ready styles, read on to discover three distinctly chic petite-friendly jeans trends below.
3 Jeans Trends Petite Celebrities Keep Coming Back To
1. Victoria Beckham + Flared Jeans
Style Notes: When I began researching this piece, I found myself double-checking that Victoria Beckham is, in fact, petite—such is the power of her styling choices. Standing at 5'4", the designer frequently turns to flared or puddle jeans, both of which work to elongate her frame. When she’s not in floor-skimming tailoring, she’s opting for the denim equivalent. Typically styled with sky-high heels, her jeans feel inherently polished—offering a more elevated alternative to classic straight-leg or slouchy fits.
Shop Flared Jeans:
Victoria Beckham
Alina Jean
Shop the jeans Victoria always comes back to.
H&M
Flared High Jeans
These also come in seven other shades.
Mango
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans
Style with high heels to make you legs go on and on.
2. Zoë Kravitz + Low-Rise Khaki Jeans
Style Notes: Instead of relying on classic blue denim, Zoë Kravitz often reaches for light-wash khaki jeans—a choice that brightens her look. The softer hue feels lighter than traditional indigo styles, lending itself perfectly to spring dressing, whilst the low-rise cut elongates the torso.
Shop Khaki Jeans:
H&M
Straight Twill Trousers
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
These light khaki jeans act as a neutral and are so easy to style with a winder wardrobe.
COS
Denim Barrel-Leg Trousers
The barrel leg silhouette lends these a wearable, relaxed feel.
3. Ashley Olsen + Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Neither skinny nor strictly stovepipe, Ashley Olsen’s preferred straight-leg jeans are often cut to a relaxed silhouette that drapes comfortably on the leg. Styled simply with minimal sandals, for those looking to further elongate the leg, swapping in a heeled shoe only enhances the effect.
Shop Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans:
Zara
Straight High-Waist Jeans
These also come in white and dark blue.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
The slouchy silhouette makes these perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.