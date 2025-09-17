NYFW Trends, Buzzy Moments, and Favorite Collections, According to Our Editors

Welcome to TheWho What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to TheWho What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
There's no shortage of inspiration at New York Fashion Week. As the presentations and runway shows are wrapping up in the city, a recap is necessary to break down all the trends, boots-on-the-ground observations, and which designers really delivered standout collections true to their vision.
Who What Wear's shopping director, Bobby Schuessler, sat down with senior fashion editor Eliza Huber and senior fashion and social editor Tara Gonzalez for all their thoughts on the spring/summer 2026 shows of New York Fashion Week. Hot off the heels of the Tory Burch show, here, they chat through the buzziest moments, their personal favorite collections, and of course, the trends and styling hacks they spotted on and off the runways.
For excerpts from the conversation, scroll below.
We wanted to do this in real time. You just came from the Tory Burch show, so let's talk about everything.
Eliza Huber: Tory is always a huge standout for me. I feel like when I get the invite every season, it's like a little high, because I know that I'm going to want to buy, right? My collection of Tory is getting a little scary. [The runway show] was held at this beautiful old bank that I actually used to shop at in my first year when I moved to New York, when they used to do the Brooklyn Flea there. There was this turquoise funnel-neck, knee-length trench coat paired with brown trousers. That was such a color combo that I used to be scared of. Now, I'm excited to try it out. That's definitely coming home with me.
Speaking of trench coats, we've seen them all week. Different iterations: long, cropped, and now you're saying knee-length. What do you think is the trench coat vibe for spring 2026? I still like a longline one, but maybe it's knee-length?
EH: There are certain items you only need one of. A trench coat? I think I have 12. At COS they had this little cropped, almost cape-like one that's so chic and a mushroomy color. Then you can have a super-long, double-breasted trench coat. Then you can have a more Row-esque baggy one. There was a really pretty one like that at Tibi.
Tara, what was your favorite show that you saw this week?
Tara Gonzalez: A highlight for me is always Sandy Liang, which is very obvious, but I'm such a Sandy girl. We're also both from Queens, so I feel like that's why I connect so much to her clothing. She made funky little patterns with a little cute bunny, and then she had this really fun white lace skirt that looked like a little curtain, which was so cute. There were sandals with huge, oversized buttons on them, and it was just so fun, so playful, really different for her, but still felt like part of her universe.
Is there another show that really had a strong point of view? Where you felt immersed in the experience, and immersed in the brand?
EH: I feel like Rachel Comey is like that. The clothes change, and they're modern, and they adapt, but the Rachel Comey girl and world stay really consistent and true to itself. A lot of brands can be influenced by trends, and just like what's going on in the world, Rachel just knows what her clients and her shoppers want and what she likes and never really strays from that.
TG: I would say Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff. It was a dog show for anyone who doesn't know, so the models are wearing Rachel Antonoff clothing, and they're carrying Susan Alexandra bags, and the dogs are all available for adoption, and they have Susan Alexandra leashes. The show is just such a joy, such a delight. There are actors and actresses from SNL and other sitcoms and movies. Dylan O'Brien was in the show, and Chris Fleming was the host.
Were there any collections that surprised you?
EH: I really wanted to see what Rachel Scott would do with Proenza. With a brand that has been around for a long time under the same leadership, you just never know what someone new is going to do. I feel like [her first collection] perfectly merged what she does best and what the house codes are. I love how Proenza has always been this brand that could do really bright, vibrant colors and patterns, but do it in such a sophisticated, wearable, clean, elegant way. And I feel like she put her own twist on that, but kept that DNA really strong.
Were there one or two key trends that you saw throughout the week?
EH: The long pendant necklace is one of those trends where it's really nice because we're already wearing it, but it's evolving. But you don't need to always be buying something new every single season. I feel like the trend cycle can be so quick, so it's nice to almost see something be like a through line through different seasons.
TG: First it was the skirts over the pants, and now I feel like it's the apron. [Eckhaus Latta] had this really amazing look: There was like this long pair of pants, and then, it was like an apron that was like this beautiful pale yellow color that was tied around the side. It was flowing in a way, but it was very much apron.
What's your one standout moment from New York Fashion Week?
EH: I have a standout look! It's this Khaite look, and it's just simple and done really well. It was this tiny, little cropped khaki-colored jacket with short sleeves. Very shrunken, but tailored really beautifully with a dark wash, rigid denim, knee-length skirt that had this folded up hemline.
TG: I had a sentimental moment, which has to do with my outfit today. So this dress is a Moschino dress that Jenna Rink wore in 13 Going on 30. It's the final dress that she wears when she's putting together the yearbook, where you're just emotional, and she gets the job, and then she marries Mark Ruffalo, and it all happens for her. She's a fashion editor, and now I'm a fashion editor. We're obviously so tired because we've been running around all day, but I feel so lucky to get to do this, especially with amazing people like you guys. When I put this on, I was like, "Wow, if little me had known that one day you're going to be just like Jenna Rink and you're gonna wear that dress…" It's really cool.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Lauren Adhav is a freelance fashion editor based in Los Angeles. Originally from Orlando, Florida, she got her start as the beauty and fashion editorial assistant at Cosmopolitan and worked her way up to fashion editor. She contributed to both the website and print issues, pitching new ideas, forecasting trends, covering red carpet events, and informing the overall coverage and brand voice.
After five years in NYC, she moved to Los Angeles. As a freelance fashion editor, she contributes to Cosmo, The Cut, and now Who What Wear. She also spends an unhealthy amount of time online shopping for the perfect piece, and now that she's in L.A., she's rediscovering her soft spot for malls.