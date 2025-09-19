I Told My Friend About H&M's Designer-Looking Boots, and She Bought Them Immediately—Now I Need Everyone Else to Know

It’s been a lively morning in the group chat. With London Fashion Week kicking off in earnest last night and a string of shows taking place today, the back-and-forth between me and my industry friends has been at a blink-and-you'll-miss-it pace. From celebrity appearances to standout looks and potential investment buys, we’ve covered it all—and yes, money has already changed hands after I tipped off a friend about the chic pair of H&MbootsMia Regan wore last night.
Styled with a black minidress and a slouchy burgundy clutch, Regan completed her front-row look for H&M’s London Fashion Week show with the brand’s Knee-Grazing Heeled Sock Boots (£230). Sleekly finished with a pointed toe and crafted from glossy leather, the style feels every inch like a designer investment. It’s no wonder Regan gravitated towards them—and no surprise my friend immediately followed suit.
At £230, these boots sit at the higher end of H&M’s price spectrum, but their luxe leather fabrication and elevated silhouette could easily pass for something far more expensive. Unsurprisingly, they’ve already piqued the interest of shoppers and are edging towards sell-out status.
If you’re keen to secure them before they disappear, keep scrolling to shop H&M’s new It-boots—plus my edit of the brand’s other standout styles worth knowing about now.
Shop H&M Heeled Leather Sock Boots:
H&M
Heeled Leather Sock Boots
Shop My Other Favourite H&M Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These also come in a dark brown and snake print design.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Style with a miniskirt or pair with a swishy dress.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The a short, sturdy heel, these are perfect for daily styling.
H&M
Heeled Sock Boots
These also come in light and dark brown.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The riding boots trend is set to take off this autumn.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Every great wardrobe start with a pair of knee high boots.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The embossed croc finish gives these such a luxurious edge.
H&M
Knee-High Biker Boots
Toughen up your pretty dressed with these square-toe boots.
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.