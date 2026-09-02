Slowly but surely, the celebrity fall outfits are starting to trickle in, and it's pretty much my duty to put them on your radar. Yesterday, we had Jennifer Lopez in a layered sweatshirt outfit, and today, I'm bringing you Jennifer Lawrence in another cool early-fall outfit. It featured two casual fall trends that It girls love, and Lawrence's look proved that they're even better together. The trends are windbreakers and boat shoes (yep, both are sticking around), and the contrast between the jacket's sportiness and the shoes' prepiness works unexpectedly well. With her camel-colored windbreaker and light-brown shoes, Lawrence wore cropped red track pants and a black baseball cap. As you'll see below, it made for a cool, low-key look that's trendy without really trying.
Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's chill fall look and shop the aforementioned trends—windbreakers and boat shoes—you won't regret adding to your wardrobe (trust me—they're useful).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.