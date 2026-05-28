Now and then, a “dated” shoe trend will reemerge from the depths of irrelevance, and they're usually polarizing. Some of them are rejected vehemently, while others are quickly embraced once again. The latest dated heel trend to make its way back into the mainstream was just spotted on Mindy Kaling in NYC, while out promoting her new show, Not Suitable for Work. Kailing was wearing a lovely summer ensemble consisting of a pale yellow dress by Simkhai and clear PVC pumps, a look known as the "naked" heel trend.
Other celebrities have cosigned on the trend recently for their own NYC outings. Back in May, the night before the Met Gala, Zoë Kravitz was spotted wearing a pair of YSL pumps from the fashion house’s F/W 26 collection. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was out and about wearing a pair of pointed-toe "naked" heels with an elegant cream-colored dress. So, it's safe to say that the "naked" heel trend is officially back, according to these (and other) well-dressed celebrities.
Keep scrolling to see each celebrity’s styling of the heel trend and shop various PVC pumps before the trend officially catches on everywhere.