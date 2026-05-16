Here’s the thing about women over the age of 50: They know what works and what doesn’t. And does anyone prove that more proficiently than Jennifer Lopez? Her outfits are always expertly curated and trend-forward. The one she just wore while exiting her hotel in NYC couldn’t have been more so, and it included the summer pant trend that well-dressed celebrities such as herself love: capri pants. And of course, Lopez knows exactly what to wear with them to ensure they look their chicest: not flats or sandals, which could keep capris from looking as flatting as they have potential to look, but high-heel mules.
Ever since capris skyrocketed back into relevancy, smart dressers have come to realize that a flat shoe or a covered-up one, for that matter, isn’t your best bet when wearing the polarizing knee-length-pants trend. I find that high-heel mules, which fully expose the foot and elongate the leg, make for a very successful capri-pants outfit. J.Lo made the outfit look even more on-trend for 2026 by wearing a funnel-neck jacket. It’s the coolest capri-pants outfit of the season, hands down.
Keep scrolling to shop Lopez’s chic capri-pants-and-high-heel-mules outfit.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.