Remnants of winter are clearly still hanging on. Fool’s Spring got me, but what’s really caught me off guard are the trends that hung on. While the weather is still transitioning, Emily Ratajkowski recently wore an outfit in L.A. that turned my head, primarily because of her unexpected shoe choice. While attending an event, Ratajkowski wore a fitted nude dress (that reminded me of Carrie Bradshaw’s “naked dress” she wore on her first date with Big on Sex and the City).
What was the surprising shoe trend? Her snakeskin heels. I would’ve expected a white heel or perhaps a different pop of color, but she opted for a shoe trend that was initially thought of for fall and winter instead. As you may have heard, snakeskin shoes had a major moment entering fall, and when winter came around, snakeskin boots were everywhere. As you'll see below, EmRata's spring take on a snakeskin-heel outfit actually makes perfect sense, and there's no reason to stow the trendy shoes away until next fall.
If you’re into going against the norm and wearing snakeskin heels for spring, keep scrolling to re-create Ratajkowski's look and shop similar heels.