Ten Years Later, This Is the Sultry Fragrance I Wear When I Want to Feel Utterly Glamorous

There are very few fragrances that strike the perfect balance of mystery and elegance. That make me smell sophisticated yet effortlessly glamorous. That evoke 2000s nostalgia yet somehow feel refreshingly current. Lo and behold, Carolina Herrera's Good Girl ticks every single box. The velvety blend of vanilla, almond, tuberose, jasmine sambac, cocoa, and tonka bean has long been my date-night staple, as the composition is unmistakably sultry, but there's also a bold femininity to it that makes it fit for truly any day-to-night occasion. It also doesn't hurt that I earn at least three "You smell so good!" compliments every single time I wear it, even if it's been over six hours since my last spritz.
Carolina Herrera
Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Its versatility, staying power, and general yumminess make it an especially fabulous pick as I dart around the city for New York Fashion Week. So when the brand sent word of its Good Girl Lab— a pop-up immersive experience featuring interactive games, makeup try-ons, and, of course, fragrance touch-ups—I made sure to stop by before my first backstage appointment.
Celebrating 10 years of the iconic fragrance, the space takes you on an interactive journey through the scent's evolution. For those unfamiliar with the Good Girl family, there have been multiple iterations of the heel-shaped bottle (which also doubles as a chic phone stand, FYI!), including Good Girl Blush, Very Good Girl, and Good Girl Jasmine Absolute—the newest addition to honor the special anniversary. While the OG Good Girl will always have my heart, the jasmine-enhanced version is quickly becoming a top contender, mainly because jasmine just smells wildly expensive to me. It has an even richer, creamier quality when paired with blackcurrant, sweet almond, toffee, and tonka bean, which makes it all the more intoxicating. Essentially: Good Girl is the one that draws you in, but Good Girl Jasmine Absolute will have you hook, line, and sinker.
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You can shop the sultry scent online, but if you're local to New York, I highly recommend checking out the collection at the Good Girl Lab, which is officially open from now through Sunday, September 13. Scroll ahead for my sneak peek at the space (spoiler: There's fro-yo) and to shop your favorite Good Girl model.
As soon as you walk in, you'll see a giant wall peppered with heel-shaped slips of paper. Grab one and write a note.
I, too, would like a conveyor belt of Good Girl Jasmine Absolute.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.