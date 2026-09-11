The “Dated” Denim Trend I Swore I'd Never Wear Again Is Back—This Is the Shoe Trend to Wear With It

With over five years of experience as a fashion editor, I ought to know better than to say I'll never wear a particular trend again. Fashion moves in cycles, bringing past styles back into rotation so that they feel brand-new—provided they're styled thoughtfully. One example is the "dated" denim trend I just spotted on Katie Holmes.
This week, Katie Holmes was photographed at JFK Airport with her boyfriend, Jason Yarmosky. For the travel day that brought her from Italy to NYC, she wore a casual yet elevated outfit: a chunky sweater and frayed-hem jeans. She paired the two with patent-leather Mary Janes and a large tote bag.
Having closely observed her street-style choices over time, I know Holmes has an extensive footwear collection. Choosing Mary Janes over any other option was clearly intentional. The laid-back silhouette and raw, frayed details of her jeans provided a sleek contrast to the glossy, polished leather of her flats.
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Keep scrolling to see how Holmes styled this look, then shop the best frayed-hem jeans and Mary Janes to take you from the last days of summer straight into fall and beyond.
The Outfit on Holmes
Shop Frayed-Hem Jeans and Mary Janes:
Gap
Low Rise Long & Lean Crop Jeans
Sale alert!
Madewell
The Greta Mary Jane Flat
Classic.
Pistola
Cassie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
I love this vintage-looking wash.
TKEES
Reese Mary Jane Flat
If these are anything like Tkees's flip-flops then I'm sold.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Cropped Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Who What Wear fashion editors swear by Citizens of Humanity's denim.
MANGO
Mary Jane Ballet Flat
These also come in tan and burgundy suede.
Mother Denim
The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle Fray
Khaki jeans are just as versatile as blue ones.
Tory Burch
Romy Mary Janes
Every fashion person's wardrobe includes at least one pair of red flats.
Quince
Bella Stretch Wide Leg Jeans in Twilight Blue Fray
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.