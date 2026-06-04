Not Tracksuits, Not Trainers—6 Elegant Trends You’ll See at Every Airport Across Europe This Summer

Only basic dressers travel in tracksuits. Here, find six far chicer outfits to wear to the airport this summer.

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An image of chic summer airport outfit ideas, as seen on Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jennie Kim and Margot Robbie.
(Image credit: Getty / The Image Direct)
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Though the rules of airport dressing might appear to be set in stone, there’s actually far more flexibility to these arbitrary conventions when it comes to travelling in summer. For starters, the adage of wearing your heaviest items of clothing on the plane becomes obsolete when the thickest fabric you might be wearing on your holiday is linen. More so, the concept of wearing anything that might contribute to the overall weight of your checked baggage seems redundant altogether, especially when your itinerary calls for frisky hemlines, balmy sandals and dreamy slips. So, the inevitable question remains then, what quantifies a reasonable summer airport outfit?

Look to the most tasteful people at any terminal, and you’ll realise they adhere to several cardinal rules when it comes to piecing together a functional and fashion-forward summer airport outfit. The paramount consideration for any flight will always be comfort, so relying on a foundation of well-established wardrobe staples will prove integral to feeling more put together when soaring 30,000 feet above the ground. A T-shirt is always a solid starting point as the crisp structure and neutral colour serve as a blank canvas for you to build a noteworthy ensemble around. Stovepipe jeans or silk-taffeta trousers will always prove useful, too, as they will provide structure and elegance, particularly when everyone else around you is passing through security in casual sweatpants and elasticated hems.

An image of Margot Robbie wearing a white t-shirt, blue cuffed jeans, slingbacks and an oversized bag at the airport.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

However, the most fundamental point of a sturdy and chic summer airport outfit is its ability to quickly assimilate into the stylings of the locals in whatever destination you’re visiting. Any discerning passenger knows little time should be wasted fussing about getting changed when you land, and that’s not even considering the fact that most hotel rooms aren’t ready these days until the late afternoon. This might sound hyperbolic, but a superb summer airport outfit will be one that’s stripped back to the bare necessities, allowing you to reconstruct a whole new silhouette by layering on that blissful oversized shirt you packed to wear by the pool or switching out your sturdy trainers for the functional flats you envisioned trotting around all trip. A look that allows you to hit the town running, if you will.

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With summer firmly here, those plans for weekend getaways, mini city breaks or long sojourns a stone’s throw from some tranquil body of water are only inching closer, meaning that a visit to the airport is for certain. Still, there have already been quite a few notable summer airport outfits courtesy of the hardworking celebrity style set to inspire your own. As you’ll see, their attire follows this framework, proving that sophistication and practicality can be mutually exclusive, even if you’re at the departure gate. Talk about a tasteful takeoff…

6 Summer 2026 Airport Outfit Ideas to Replicate on Your Next Flight

1. Basque-Waist Dress + Ballet Flats + Doctor's Bag

An image of Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a white basque waist dress, ballet flats and doctor&#039;s bag whilst at the airport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Taking cues from the bygone days of glamorous arrivals looks, Daisy Edgar-Jones shows that comfort need not equate with track pants and a matching zip-up hoodie. This ensemble is perfect for flights that touch down at midday, as all you’ll need to do is quickly swipe on some lipliner, spritz yourself with some tuberose perfume and run a comb through your hair to be set for an afternoon filled with long lunches and casual strolls.

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2. Quarter-Zip Knit + Baggy Jeans + Suede Bag

An image of Jennie Kim at the airport wearing the Chanel quarter-zip sweater, bagg jeans, ballet flats and a suede bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The label “basics” to describe something that’s a simplistic cornerstone of one’s wardrobe can often imply that that piece is inherently “boring”. But to the trained eye, an exact combination of sartorial fundamentals can actually seem like it’s just stepped off the runway or red carpet, as is the case for Jennie Kim, who wore the opening look of Chanel’s 2026 Métiers d'Art collection.

The silhouette itself was worn in the New York-set presentation by Indian supermodel-in-the-making Bhavitha Mandava and was actually inspired by the look she wore when she was scouted while standing on a subway platform in Brooklyn. (She later wore a Haute Couture iteration of the jeans and quarter-zip jumper to the Met Gala back in May.) So, the next time you reach for that tank top or pair of straight-leg jeans, remind yourself that there’s far more significance to these staples than meets the eye.

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3. Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt + Tailored Bermuda Shorts + Mesh Flats

An image of Margot Robbie at the airport wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, tailored trousers and mesh flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Style Notes: The definition of off-duty, Margot Robbie seemed to stoke controversy when she landed at L.A.X wearing something more suitable to Melrose Avenue than the Tom Bradley International Terminal. However, as we’ve discussed at great length, the contrast between the street-forward mesh flats and tailored Bermuda shorts and her setting makes this such a compelling ensemble. Perhaps you’ll want to bring socks for when you’re going through the full-body scanner...

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