Though the rules of airport dressing might appear to be set in stone, there’s actually far more flexibility to these arbitrary conventions when it comes to travelling in summer. For starters, the adage of wearing your heaviest items of clothing on the plane becomes obsolete when the thickest fabric you might be wearing on your holiday is linen. More so, the concept of wearing anything that might contribute to the overall weight of your checked baggage seems redundant altogether, especially when your itinerary calls for frisky hemlines, balmy sandals and dreamy slips. So, the inevitable question remains then, what quantifies a reasonable summer airport outfit?
Look to the most tasteful people at any terminal, and you’ll realise they adhere to several cardinal rules when it comes to piecing together a functional and fashion-forward summer airport outfit. The paramount consideration for any flight will always be comfort, so relying on a foundation of well-established wardrobe staples will prove integral to feeling more put together when soaring 30,000 feet above the ground. A T-shirt is always a solid starting point as the crisp structure and neutral colour serve as a blank canvas for you to build a noteworthy ensemble around. Stovepipe jeans or silk-taffeta trousers will always prove useful, too, as they will provide structure and elegance, particularly when everyone else around you is passing through security in casual sweatpants and elasticated hems.
However, the most fundamental point of a sturdy and chic summer airport outfit is its ability to quickly assimilate into the stylings of the locals in whatever destination you’re visiting. Any discerning passenger knows little time should be wasted fussing about getting changed when you land, and that’s not even considering the fact that most hotel rooms aren’t ready these days until the late afternoon. This might sound hyperbolic, but a superb summer airport outfit will be one that’s stripped back to the bare necessities, allowing you to reconstruct a whole new silhouette by layering on that blissful oversized shirt you packed to wear by the pool or switching out your sturdy trainers for the functional flats you envisioned trotting around all trip. A look that allows you to hit the town running, if you will.
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With summer firmly here, those plans for weekend getaways, mini city breaks or long sojourns a stone’s throw from some tranquil body of water are only inching closer, meaning that a visit to the airport is for certain. Still, there have already been quite a few notable summer airport outfits courtesy of the hardworking celebrity style set to inspire your own. As you’ll see, their attire follows this framework, proving that sophistication and practicality can be mutually exclusive, even if you’re at the departure gate. Talk about a tasteful takeoff…
6 Summer 2026 Airport Outfit Ideas to Replicate on Your Next Flight
1. Basque-Waist Dress + Ballet Flats + Doctor's Bag
Style Notes: Taking cues from the bygone days of glamorous arrivals looks, Daisy Edgar-Jones shows that comfort need not equate with track pants and a matching zip-up hoodie. This ensemble is perfect for flights that touch down at midday, as all you’ll need to do is quickly swipe on some lipliner, spritz yourself with some tuberose perfume and run a comb through your hair to be set for an afternoon filled with long lunches and casual strolls.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
A-Line Dress With an Open Back
As featured in Mango's recent campaign starring Hailey Bieber, this is a dress with plenty of A-lister endorsement.
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats
Inspired by Venetian artistry, influenced by French verbiage and based in London, Le Monde Beryl is as cosmopolitan as it gets.
Miu Miu
Solitaire Shiny Leather Bag
Miu Miu is both scholarly and playful, and the new Solitaire, with it's dual top-handles, built-in luggage tag and front flap, straddles these codes perfectly.
2. Quarter-Zip Knit + Baggy Jeans + Suede Bag
Style Notes: The label “basics” to describe something that’s a simplistic cornerstone of one’s wardrobe can often imply that that piece is inherently “boring”. But to the trained eye, an exact combination of sartorial fundamentals can actually seem like it’s just stepped off the runway or red carpet, as is the case for Jennie Kim, who wore the opening look of Chanel’s 2026 Métiers d'Art collection.
The silhouette itself was worn in the New York-set presentation by Indian supermodel-in-the-making Bhavitha Mandava and was actually inspired by the look she wore when she was scouted while standing on a subway platform in Brooklyn. (She later wore a Haute Couture iteration of the jeans and quarter-zip jumper to the Met Gala back in May.) So, the next time you reach for that tank top or pair of straight-leg jeans, remind yourself that there’s far more significance to these staples than meets the eye.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Pocket Detail Collared Knitted Jacket
Matthieu Blazy's design hasn't even hit stores yet, but so many brands are also cashing in on the quarter-zip phenomenon.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
Generously cut to enhance the straight-leg shape with the slightest helping of bagginess.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 36
Coach's bags are like catnip for the stylish Gen Z set, and we predict the Chelsea to be the next It style.
Style Notes: The definition of off-duty, Margot Robbie seemed to stoke controversy when she landed at L.A.X wearing something more suitable to Melrose Avenue than the Tom Bradley International Terminal. However, as we’ve discussed at great length, the contrast between the street-forward mesh flats and tailored Bermuda shorts and her setting makes this such a compelling ensemble. Perhaps you’ll want to bring socks for when you’re going through the full-body scanner...
Shop the Look:
H&M
Interlock Top
With its loose shape and drop-sleeve detailing, you'll find so many tops like this at quite luxury brands for triple the price.
The Frankie Shop
Marfa Pleated Twill Bermuda Shorts
Though this knee-length shape has always historically read as "touristy", wear it with confidence knowing all too well that Margot Robbie has too.