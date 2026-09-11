Elegant Celebs Age 48 to 60 Agree: This Is the Specific Heel Trend to Wear With Skirts RN

Few things are certain in life, but one thing you can always count on is that well-dressed celebrities in their 40s, 50s, and 60s will know which shoe trends to wear with what. And I have the perfect recent example of this. All in the same week (this week, in fact), Amal Clooney, who is 48, and Cindy Crawford, who is 60, were spotted wearing the same skirt trend with the exact same shoe trend, and I don't think it's just a coincidence.
The skirt trend I'm referring to is the column skirt, which Clooney wore as part of a red skirt suit, and Crawford wore in the form of a suede skirt. The shoe trend that both elegant women opted for was snakeskin pumps. Snakeskin is a smart investment because even though it's a print, it functions as a solid-colored neutral shoe would. Translation: You can wear it with everything. And elegant, experienced dressers such as Clooney and Crawford know this well. On a similar note, Naomi Watts, who is 57, was also seen wearing snakeskin pumps this week, but she chose to pair hers with trousers, proving that the heels work just as well with those as they do with skirts.
Scroll on to see all three of the aforementioned elegant celebrities wearing snakeskin pumps, and shop the chic heel trend for your own wardrobe.
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Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.