Kendall Jenner's Coachella Style Evolution, Explained by a Fashion Editor

Kendall Jenner’s early Coachella outfits followed the festival formula to a T. Crochet dresses? Gladiator sandals? Fringed suede bags? Check, check, and check. In 2014, she rolled up to the Empire Polo Club with Kylie Jenner in witchy all-black outfits that could have been mistaken for Halloween costumes. She made several outfit changes that year—on a different day, she was photographed at the festival wearing denim short shorts and cowboy boots alongside Selena Gomez, who opted for a sheer white crochet dress and boots. "This was the vibe at the time," as Kendall later told Vogue about her 2010s Coachella style.
Now, her approach is much quieter and, frankly, more interesting. Instead of chasing whatever’s peaking on Instagram, she’s wearing things that feel true to her everyday style. In Indio with Bad Bunny in 2013, for instance, she wore a low-key white tank top with bootcut jeans and motorcycle boots. Instead of conforming to the cliché festival aesthetic, she simply dresses like she normally does at home. Love that for her. Scroll down to revisit her entire Coachella fashion evolution.
2014
Kendall and Kylie Jenner bopped around the Coachella grounds in all-black outfits in 2014.
Kendall and Selena Gomez went to the festival together in 2014.
A crop top and bell-bottom pants also made appearances in Kendall's 2014 Coachella wardrobe.
2015
The long and short of it: Kendall wore knee-length jorts in 2015, while Hailey Bieber opted for an itty-bitty pair.
Gotta love her 2015 vibe.
2016
These layered necklaces were peak 2016 fashion.
2017
To be fair, denim cutoffs will never go out of style, and I expect plenty of them to be worn to Coachella in 2026.
2019
To attend a Revolve event in the desert in 2019, Kendall wore a blue minidress by House of Harlow 1960.
This is when Kendall's festival style started getting more minimal.
2022
The kind of outfit that will never go out of style.
2023
Bad Bunny went incognito to Coachella with Kendall in 2023.
2025
In 2025, Kendall's butter yellow Proenza Schouler dress was decidedly more romantic than her past festival looks.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.