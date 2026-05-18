Plus-Size Fashion People Will Like These 11 Nordstrom Styles For Summer

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(Image credit: @thechichio)
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Summer is right around the corner, and I'm looking to update my wardrobe with some top finds. While I love shopping as much as the next editor, plus-size fashion can make it a less desirable activity. Recently, I scanned through Nordstrom's top plus-size arrivals and found a handful worth buying for the warmer temperatures ahead.

In the mix, you can expect everything needed to tackle all the warm-weather adventures you might tackle. From swimming at the beach to wedding guest-ready dresses and elevated basics, there's a bit of everything for everyone. Keep scrolling to uncover top Nordstrom plus-size finds ahead.

Shop Top Plus-Size Fashion Picks From Nordstrom

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.