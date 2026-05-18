Plus-Size Fashion People Will Like These 11 Nordstrom Styles For Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and I'm looking to update my wardrobe with some top finds. While I love shopping as much as the next editor, plus-size fashion can make it a less desirable activity. Recently, I scanned through Nordstrom's top plus-size arrivals and found a handful worth buying for the warmer temperatures ahead.
In the mix, you can expect everything needed to tackle all the warm-weather adventures you might tackle. From swimming at the beach to wedding guest-ready dresses and elevated basics, there's a bit of everything for everyone. Keep scrolling to uncover top Nordstrom plus-size finds ahead.
Shop Top Plus-Size Fashion Picks From Nordstrom
Andie
The Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece is a classic you'll wear for many summers to come.
ELOQUII
Boat Neck Flare Midi Dress
The basque waist is so elegant.
All the cool patterns and color ways make this such a soldi formal dress.
H&M
Ankle-Length Cotton Trousers
You'll wear these nonstop in the summer heat.
ELOQUII
Drawstring Waist Lightweight Jean
Lightweight jeans are a must for summer.
Caslon®
Pull-On Wide Leg Linen Pants
I'm personally looking for black linen to keep sweat marks at bay while still living in breathable fabrics.
ELOQUII
Striped Tie Back Button Up Top
Such a cute back tie situation.
Universal Standard
Marley Pleated Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
The front pleats are a lovely detail.
Estelle
Sasha Short Sleeve Top
Add this to spice up your basics line up.
City Chic
Amari Floral Strapless Maxi Dress
Take this beauty on vacation asap.
ELOQUII
Asym Twist Sleeve Top