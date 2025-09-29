If You're Going to Wear Low-Profile Sneakers in 2025, Promise You'll Style Them With This Denim Trend First

Low-profile, slim sneakers from brands like PUMA and Adidas have been gradually replacing chunkier styles for a few seasons now, with 2025 undoubtedly being their biggest year yet. But how do you style them right now so that they feel fresh and not "done?" Gracie Abrams just answered that question, doing so in elite style. The "I Love You, I'm Sorry" singer was spotted out and about in New York City with friends wearing the popular sneaker style—particularly brown, suede PUMA Speedcasts—in this year's most relevant way: worn with low and loose jeans. The denim shape perfectly settles over the slim shoe shape, just letting the almond toe peek through in a cool, effortless way. She added a three-quarter sleeve, boat-neck tee in black and Chanel's chocolate-brown suede 25 bag, which the brand ambassador has been carrying for a while now.
Sure, you can wear skinny, slim-straight, or high-waisted jeans with low-profile sneakers, but styling them with low and loose jeans just clicks best with today's trends. The combination gives a true lived-in quality that off-duty girls prefer to super clean-cut denim outfits. Abrams' decision to pair the jeans-and-sneaker duo with a luxury bag like Chanel's 25 silhouette added the perfect contrast of high and low, while simultaneously making suede a throughline in the look. Like her music, her outfits never miss, on and off the stage.
Keep scrolling to shop the jeans-and-sneaker combination that feels the most 2025.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.