If You Want to Make Leggings Look Especially Chic, Skip Trainers and Ballet Flats and Wear This Shoe Trend Instead

If you're looking to make your leggings feel more elevated than usual, you're in luck. Attending New York Fashion Week in the trouser trend usually reserved for sofa hangs and Pilates classes, Iris Law just made leggings look surprisingly polished. Ready to take her front-row seat, she arrived in one of the chicest takes on leggings styling I've seen this season.
Selecting a semi-sheer pair in a pale cream shade, Iris gave her leggings a decidedly front-row-worthy feel with the help of a thoughtful shoe choice. Skipping trainers, and even the slightly more elevated ballet flats, she instead slipped into a far more considered pair of pointed-toe heels, rendered in a tonal shade of white.
Yes, leggings have long had a bad rap, but I've always felt that their body-skimming design gives them a particular sleekness that makes them easier to dress up than people often assume. Clever layering and sheer finishes added further intrigue to Iris's look, but her pointed-toe heels did a lot of the work in giving this wardrobe staple a more polished, sophisticated feel.
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Inspired to give your leggings an elevated energy? Read on to shop the Iris-inspired leggings and heels I'd recommend below.
Shop Leggings and Pointed-Toe Heels:
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Leggings
Style with the matching sports bra or wear this with a simple tee.
Falke
Cotton Touch Women Leggings
These also come in five other shades.
Calzedonia
Thermal Leggings
The thermal finish ensures a comfortable, snug fit.
Sweaty Betty
Ultimate Move Marl Leggings
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
& Other Stories
Pointelle-Knit Leggings
The pointelle finish gives these such a pretty energy.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Aeyde
Clara Leather Pumps
This high-vamp shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mango
Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Shoe
Whilst I love these in the cream, they also come in burgundy.
& Other Stories
Block-Heel Leather Pumps
The block heel ensures a comfortable stride.
Reformation
Nolita Pump
Style these with tonal leggings or pair them with straight-leg jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.