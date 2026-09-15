If You Want to Make Leggings Look Especially Chic, Skip Trainers and Ballet Flats and Wear This Shoe Trend Instead

Yes, it's possible to make leggings look chic—Iris Law just wore the heels trend that always elevates them.

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Iris Law wears sheer leggings with white pointed-toe heels and a white sheer shirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you're looking to make your leggings feel more elevated than usual, you're in luck. Attending New York Fashion Week in the trouser trend usually reserved for sofa hangs and Pilates classes, Iris Law just made leggings look surprisingly polished. Ready to take her front-row seat, she arrived in one of the chicest takes on leggings styling I've seen this season.

Selecting a semi-sheer pair in a pale cream shade, Iris gave her leggings a decidedly front-row-worthy feel with the help of a thoughtful shoe choice. Skipping trainers, and even the slightly more elevated ballet flats, she instead slipped into a far more considered pair of pointed-toe heels, rendered in a tonal shade of white.

Iris Law wears sheer leggings with white pointed-toe heels and a white sheer shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, leggings have long had a bad rap, but I've always felt that their body-skimming design gives them a particular sleekness that makes them easier to dress up than people often assume. Clever layering and sheer finishes added further intrigue to Iris's look, but her pointed-toe heels did a lot of the work in giving this wardrobe staple a more polished, sophisticated feel.

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Inspired to give your leggings an elevated energy? Read on to shop the Iris-inspired leggings and heels I'd recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.