Not Turquoise, Not Butter Yellow—This Divisive Autumn Shade Is About to Be Huge

Mark my words: orange is set to be one of autumn's key colour trends. How can I tell? For starters, model Iris Law—who, among her many accolades, has an uncanny knack for getting ahead of the season's biggest trends—has already welcomed the divisive shade into her rotation. And if that wasn't enough of a sign, the runways are making a case for it, too.
Appearing alongside royal purple as one of the season's more unexpected colour trends, orange is positioning itself for a major moment. Spotted out for a walk in London, Iris put the shade to the test in a bright orange tank top, pairing it with black long-line shorts and the season's favourite flip-flops for a look I couldn't help but document.
Whilst it might initially seem tricky to style, it works surprisingly well with wardrobe staples including black tailoring, and I can already see it slotting in naturally alongside autumn's richer shades, particularly perennial favourite chocolate brown.
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If there's one thing I've learnt about the early signs of a colour trend, it's that once the fashion crowd starts embracing a shade, it's only a matter of time before it filters into the rest of our wardrobes. Consider this your early warning: orange is coming. If you're tempted to get ahead of it, read on to shop my edit of the best orange buys to invest in now.
Shop the Orange Colour Trend:
Jigsaw
Modal Jersey Top
Whilst I love this in the orange, it also comes in chocolate brown and white.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater
I'm banking this ahead of the coldest months.
Prada
Nappa Leather Smartphone Pouch
Prada has been one of the first to road test the orange colour trend.
H&M
Draped Bubble-Hem Dress
Style these with Mary Janes for an elegant take on the colour trend.
ZARA
Satin Scarf-Effect Midi Dress
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Ofelia Silk Dress
This also comes in blue, emerald and black.
Reformation
Lois Knit Top
Style this with jeans or dress it up with a black wrap skirt.
THEORY
Halterneck Ribbed Tank
The stretchy ribbed finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.